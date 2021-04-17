Arifureta: The second season of From Commonplace to World’s Strongest will be released in January

After reporting the best shojo anime in the Amazon Prime Video catalog, here is the release date of the second season of Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest, of which a new trailer is available.

The animated series is inspired by the light novel scritta da Ryo Shirakome and stages the adventures of Hajime Nagumo, a young high school boy who finds himself teleported with his classmates in a fantasy world. Unlike his friends Hajime Nagumo cannot boast of very high stats or skills, but this situation is bound to change after the protagonist plunges into a deep abyss. Unlike the first season, the animation studios that will take care of transposing the work for the small screen will be asread. with the Mother studio, while the direction was entrusted to Akira Iwagana, the screenplay will instead be written by Shoichi Sato.

As we said, the next unpublished episodes will be broadcast during the January 2022, although for now we do not know how many episodes the second season will consist of, while at the bottom of the news you will find a tweet shared by the official account, in which there is also a short trailer dedicated to Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest. It was finally revealed when The Journey anime will be available.