Warrior Nun Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Warrior Nun, one of the most-watched shows of 2020, has finally been picked up for a second season. Thanks to Netflix, the show surprised people by getting their attention.

No one could have predicted how popular this show would become. So, now that Season 2 of Warrior Nun is almost ready to start, where will the story go?

There’s no doubt that drama between the devil and the nuns will continue. Also, Ava still has a lot to do.

After a two-year break, what can fans look forward to in the next season? When will it come out? Who are the people who are coming back? Here’s what you need to know.

On July 2, 2020, Warrior Nun came out. After a good start, the show quickly rose to the top 10 Netflix releases.

But because of the pandemic, the series had to wait a long time after such a big party. Fans have been waiting for two years, but the show is finally coming back.

There was a cliffhanger at the end of the occult drama, and we all understand how fans deal with those.

The internet was full of different ideas. But the show’s creators will probably stick to the comic the series is centered on. Ben Dunn gave it the name Warrior Nun Areala.

The supernatural series had also done really well on the charts, which was a surprise. Also, the ratings next to its name seem to be pretty good.

IMDb gives the show a 6.9 out of 10. On the opposite hand, it gets a 68% rating overall from Rotten Tomatoes.

All of this has made the show excited for a second run. The show is made by Simon Barry. Its executive producers are Simon Barry, Stephen Hegyes, Jet Wilkinson, Dean English, as well as Robert Burke.

There were ten 37–50-minute episodes in the first season. There is a chance that the following release will have ten episodes as well.

The TV show is about Ava, a 19-year-old quadriplegic orphan who gets supernatural powers after an ancient artefact is put into her back.

If the name of the show didn’t give it away, Ava is forced to join a command of warrior nuns as well as fight the evil forces, as to if she wants to or not.

After the first season finished on the a huge suspense, Netflix heard our prayers and told us that season 2 is on the way.

Warrior Nun Season 2 Release Date

No official date has been given for when Warrior Nun Season 2 will be out. But there is a plan for when things will happen. The makers had also confirmed that the release will happen in the winter of 2023.

So, the date could be between November and December. But if things don’t go as planned, it could also happen in early 2023.

This is great news again for fans, since the months seem to be not too far away from when this article was written.

Most likely, the official announcement will come out in the coming weeks. Once the information has been released in the open, Latest Series will make sure to change the release section.

Also, fans want to know what happens when the final episode of the last season ended with a cliffhanger.

Warrior Nun Season 2 Cast

Main

Alba Baptista as Ava Silva

Isabella Tabares portrays a young Ava (guest season 1)

Toya Turner as Sister Mary / Shotgun Mary

Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith

Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice

Tristán Ulloa as Father Vincent

Olivia Delcán as Sister Camila

Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius

Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion (season 2; recurring season 1)

Isabel M. Hernanz portrays a young Mother Superion (guest season 2)

William Miller as Adriel (season 2; recurring season 1)

Recurring

Emilio Sakraya as JC (season 1)

May Simón Lifschitz as Chanel (season 1)

Charlotte Vega as Zori (season 1)

Dimitri Abold as Randall (season 1)

Peter de Jersey as Kristian Schaefer

Joaquim de Almeida às Cardinal / Pope Francisco Duretti[6]

Lope Haydn Evans as young Michael Salvius (season 1)

Jack Mullarkey as adult Michael Salvius / Miguel (season 2)

Meena Rayann as Yasmine Amunet (season 2)

Richard Clothier as Cardinal William Foster (season 2)

Sadiqua Bynum as Sister Dora (season 2)

Guest

Melina Matthews as Sister Shannon Masters

Fred Pritchard as Diego (season 1)

Frances Tomelty as Sister Frances (season 1)

Guiomar Alonso as Areala de Cordoue

Alberto Ruano as Mateo (season 1)

Sinead MacInnes as Sister Crimson (season 1)

Oscar Foronda as Crusader Knight (season 1)

Julius Cotter a Justin, Archbishop of Canterbury (season 2)

Christian Stamm as Cardinal Gunter (season 2)

Miquel Ripeu as Cardinal Rossi (season 2)

Andrea Tivadar as Reya (season 2)

Warrior Nun Season 2 Trailer

Netflix told Geeked Week about more than just when Warrior Nun would be out. The streamer also showed off a short clip from the next season.

The trailer didn’t tell us anything about the cliffhanger at the end of Season 1, but it did show us more of Ava’s journey.

Warrior Nun Season 2 Plot

The drama is about an orphan named Ava. Ava woke up in the first season in a mortuary with an old object connected to her back.

The surprising thing didn’t come by itself; it came with a lot of great abilities. Now, a gathering of warrior catholics who fight demons that threaten this world gives Ava a job.

The Order of a Cruciform Sword has chosen Ava to be the chosen one. The actors say that because Adriel has a mysterious air about him, Season 2 of Warrior Nun will focus on him more. Also, all the questions that came up because of the cliffhanger will be answered.

Shotgun Mary was surrounded by bad people in the last scene of the first season, before the screen went black.

So, it should come as no surprise that season 2 is going to pick up right where season 1 left off.

At the conclusion of the initial season, we were left with the biggest cliffhanger of all time. The first season of Warrior Nun basically ended in the centre of a big fight, with Adriel calling up a lot of wrath demons.

Even after we see the group fight Adriel and attempt to save a friend, there are still a lot of questions that need to be answered in season 2.

Where is JC, and when is he going to he come back? We saw Michael run thru the quantum portal. Where is he now?

We also need to know more about why Father Vincent betrayed Adriel after he called him “Master.” This is the most important question.

Some other big question is just what Sister Lilith is all about. At the end of episode 7, Lilith came back to the world of the living with powers like those of the Tarasks.

At the end of season 1, we still don’t know why she came back, where her powers come from, or if she’s really lost her memory.

Barry said that Lilith is going to be a big part of Warrior Nun season 2, and as such hopefully the next chapter will answer some of the questions about her.

He told Uproxx, “It’s very important that we find out what she’s going through and what’s happened to her.”

“By doing all the things we did to her and forcing Lilith, who we believed to be ours, to change, we forced the audience to do the same thing.”

Warrior Nun has been based just on comic book protagonist Warrior Nun Areala, but we can’t use that comic book to figure out what will happen in season 2.