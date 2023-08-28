Wanted: The Escape Of Carlos Ghosn Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The first season of the drama series Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn is forthcoming and highly anticipated. There are four captivating episodes of the program.

This documentary series tells the compelling tale of CEO-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn, detailing his tenacious ascent to corporate success, unanticipated arrest, and world-shaking escape.

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV on August 25, 2023. It centers on the lives about the former CEOs of Nissan and Renault.

Carlos Ghosn confronted multiple accusations of money laundering in Japan and planned an audacious escape to his native Lebanon. The documentary contains multiple exclusive interviews in the controversial individual.

Nissan alleged that its former CEO underreported his income, transferred corporate capital for personal use, and misappropriated company funds; Mr. Ghosn has denied these allegations since they became public.

The four-part series is the second documentary about Mr. Ghosn to be released in the past year, following November 2022’s premiere of Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn on Netflix.

Although Netflix’s 95-minute documentary relied on archival footage as well as interviews with those who were professionally and personally close to Mr. Ghosn, Apple TV’s four-part series will feature interviews alongside the former executive and those who helped him escape Japan.

While Mr. Ghosn’s departure from Japan made global news, his ascension to the top of the automobile industry and subsequent arrest are right out about a Hollywood movie.

The "Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn" Apple TV documentary series reconstructs the rise and collapse of erstwhile Nissan and Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn, whose imprisonment in Japan on financial malfeasance charges was followed with an extraordinary escape.

Emmy-winning British filmmaker James Jones directs the series, which was inspired by the book “Boundless” by Wall Street Journal correspondents Nick Kostov and Sean McLain.

The four-part documentary features a plethora of materials and interviews with key actors in the narrative, including Mike Taylor, the former Green Beret who orchestrated Ghosn’s Houdini-like escape from Japan to Lebanon, using a wooden container for musical instruments smuggled aboard a private aircraft.

Overall, supporters are advised to be patient, as it is probable that the official date will be announced very shortly.

In addition, we will update the release section once the information is available to the public.

Wanted: The Escape Of Carlos Ghosn Season 1 Cast

The story of former CEO-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn's dogged ascension to the top of the corporate food chain, startling capture, and remarkable flight from justice stunned the entire world. The performance was directed by James Jones. Executive producers of the program are James Gay-Rees, Martin Conway, and Paul Martin.

Wanted: The Escape Of Carlos Ghosn Season 1 Plot

Carlos Ghosn, the CEO-turned-fugitive, captivated the world with his captivating tale of a corporate summit followed by an unexpected arrest and remarkable escape.

This enthralling documentary delves thoroughly into the life for Carlos Ghosn, tracing his tenacious ascension to the top for the corporate food chain and the dramatic turn of events that irrevocably altered his destiny.

The series exposes the untold story behind this international news phenomenon by giving viewers unprecedented access to all the major players in this incredible event, including Mike Taylor, the other person Green Beret who orchestrated Ghosn’s audacious escape.

Carlos Ghosn finally breaks his seclusion and provides a detailed account of the entire ordeal, from its inception to its spectacular conclusion.

The documentary illuminates the 2018 events that lead to the detention of Ghosn by Japanese authorities.

Ghosn was initially placed under house arrest after being accused of under-reporting the money he earned, diverting corporate money for personal use, and misusing company funds.

The auto industry magnate disputed the allegations and plotted an audacious escape that garnered worldwide attention.

Ghosn was concurrently the CEO of both Nissan and Renault and was regarded as the primary architect of the partnership among the two companies. Eventually, the alliance evolved into the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.

Ghosn’s rise through the echelons of the automobile industry resembled a real-life film. According to Nissan’s chief operating officer to CEO of both Nissan and Renault at the same time, he had a tremendous impact on the industry.

In addition to his role in forging potent alliances, Ghosn was renowned for his audacious and visionary plans, for which he received widespread respect.

The documentary purports to trace Ghosn’s journey, from his extraordinary success to his offenses and eventual arrest. The native of Lebanon ultimately planned his escape while according to house detention.

A local father-son tandem, verified to be featured in the documentary, assisted him. The reasons for fleeing to Lebanon were twofold.

Lebanon had no extradition treaty with Japan, in addition to being his country of origin. This effectively exempted Ghosn from punishment.