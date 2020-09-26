Waiting for the chapter 1000 of ONE PIECE, let’s retrace the two-zero chapters of the manga

Are you ready for ONE PIECE numero 1000? The chapter of the manga with three zeros will debut, according to the intentions of Eiichiro Oda, by the end of this 2020. Of course, there is still room for several breaks that will force the mangaka to publish this chapter at the beginning of 2021, perhaps in January, but it is not a problem to wait an extra week.

Meanwhile, the official account of ONE PIECE has started the countdown towards 1000, which will unlock tomorrow and will score a -9 with the release of chapter 991. Considering the attention that is being devoted to this release which will already be epochal at its own way, readers will have to expect a truly legendary chapter. To understand what could await us, let’s go through the two-zero chapters of ONE PIECE.

ONE PIECE 100, titled “The legend begins”, Luffy manages to escape from Smoker to Logue Town where he was about to be executed thanks to the intervention of a mysterious man named Dragon. Thanks to this, he and his crew will definitely set sail for the Rotta Maggiore .

. ONE PIECE 200, entitled “Luffy the aquatic”, begins it final showdown between Luffy and Crocodile , with the straw hat pirate who uses water to make the enemy tangible.

, with the straw hat pirate who uses water to make the enemy tangible. ONE PIECE 300, entitled “Symphony”. The Skypea saga ends .

. ONE PIECE 400, entitled “The keys to freedom”. The clashes between the Mugiwara and CP9 .

. ONE PIECE 500, entitled “Fire under the ashes of history”. The arrival at the Shabondy auction house, presentation of Eustass Kidd, Trafalgar Law and above all of Silvers Rayleigh .

. ONE PIECE 600, entitled “The island of the new departure”. One of the very first post timeskip chapters, the crew reunited while Luffy has just arrived at the archipelago.

ONE PIECE 700, entitled “At his own pace”. The Dressrosa saga begins , with the arrival of the crew near the island.

, with the arrival of the crew near the island. ONE PIECE 800, entitled “The cups of the affiliates”, here begins the great alliance between Luffy and the men who will give life to his fleet .

. ONE PIECE 900, entitled “Bad End Musical”. Big Mom devours the cake in ecstasy as the Thousand Sunny appears to sink after a few cannonball shots.

There are some of these that are perhaps more significant than others, but in general they are all very important in the economics of their saga. What do you expect from ONE PIECE 1000?