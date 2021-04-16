A toast with Motoko Kusanagi: Ghost in the Shell sake arrives

Even after many years, the Ghost in the Shell brand is still talking about itself. In recent years, the anime has returned to Netflix with a 3DCG product. But the franchise also expands in the merchandising sector with a particular collaboration that sees the creation of the sakè di Ghost in the Shell.

In collaboration with Kurand, information on the sake in question was released. Starting in April and priced at 3850 yen (including tax), three types of products will be available. We start with the Motoko Kusanagi version:

15.5% alcohol content;

Volume: 720 ml;

Taste: Light and dry;

Concept: the ultimate sake to accompany food, created by a scientifically methodical distillery with a meticulous sake design. It has a faint ginjo aroma but the strong flavor of rice is felt. The original label has an illustration by Motoko Kusanagi;

Manufactory: Arinokawa Distillery (Fukushima Prefecture).

Then there is the second variant with a Batou theme:

Alcohol content at 18%;

Volume: 720 ml;

Taste: Full-bodied and dry;

Concept: A full-bodied sake distilled by a passionate master distiller from Etchu-Yatsuo, Toyama Prefecture. Its full-bodied and clean taste goes well with well-seasoned dishes. The original label has an illustration of Batou;

Manufacturing: Tamaashi Distillery (Toyama Prefecture).

Finally the third and last Ghost in the Shell themed sake is dedicated to Tachikoma:

Alcohol content at 16%;

Volume: 720 ml

Taste: Full-bodied and sweet;

Concept: Enjoy its freshness and fruity flavor, characterized by an aroma of freshly picked apples, a refreshing flavor and the natural sweetness of rice. The original label has an illustration of Tachikoma;

Manufacture: Hatsu Momiji (Yamaguchi Prefecture).

They continue to expand i alcohol-based products dedicated to anime and manga characters. Ken the Warrior also received his whiskey.