VVVVID raises the curtain on the strongest heroes with My Hero Academia 4×24

Many young heroes of My Hero Academia have gone through this fourth season. Deku has obtained other experiences that will be useful to him in his career as a hero, but he has also set himself goals such as getting the smile of Eri, a feat that has been successful with the last episode that closed the Cultural Festival.

And now what awaits Midoriya and the other boys? It seems that for the moment the scene will move away from their school life in such a way as to observe another glimpse of the world of My Hero Academia, that of professional heroes. In fact, in episode 24 of My Hero Academia season 4 there will be a great parade of heroes on the occasion of the Japanese semiannual ranking. Who will be the strongest hero, the most valued hero, the new face?

So the curtain is about to fall on this season of My Hero Academia. After the 25th episode coming next Saturday 4th April, we will have to say goodbye at least for the moment to the animated version of Izuku Midoriya and the other aspiring Yuei heroes. However, the anime could be renewed soon: it has already been announced in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine that there will be important news and these could coincide with the revelation of My Hero Academia season 5.