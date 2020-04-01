Entertainment

Vuelven las rebajas de primavera a PlayStation Store con cientos de juegos en oferta

April 1, 2020
Lisa Durant
12 Min Read
Más de 440 títulos entre videojuegos y contenidos descargables están de oferta en la PlayStation Store de PS4 gracias al regreso de las ofertas de primavera, un periodo de descuentos que durará unas cuantas semanas y en el que destacan algunos títulos imprescindibles y otros bastante recientes.

Entre las ofertas puedes encontrar FIFA 20 a 27,99 €, también Death Stranding a 39,99 €, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order a 39,99 € y otros muchos juegos de todo tipo a precios bastante interesantes.

Todas las rebajas durarán hasta el 29 de abril pero a partir del 15 de abril se sumarán más juegos a la lista, así que si echáis alguno de menos os conviene estar atentos.

La lista de juegos rebajados, publicada en el PlayStation Blog, es la siguiente:

  • A Chair in a Room: Greenwater
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • A Way Out
  • ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN
  • ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Deluxe Edition
  • ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Season Pass
  • AER – Memories of Old
  • Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
  • Air Conflicts: Double Pack
  • Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers – PlayStation®…
  • Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
  • Anthem™
  • Anthem™: Legion of Dawn Edition
  • Anubis Cruger Character Unlock for use in PR:BFTG
  • Apex Construct
  • Apex Legends™ – Lifeline and Bloodhound Doubl…
  • Apollo 11 VR
  • Arca’s Path VR
  • Assassin’s Creed® The Ezio Collection
  • Assassin’s CreedⓇ Odyssey – Legacy of the…
  • Assassin’s CreedⓇ Odyssey – The Fate of Atl…
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins® – The Curse Of the P…
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins® – The Hidden Ones
  • Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity…
  • Assassin’s Creed® III Remastered
  • Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – DELUXE EDITION
  • Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – Season pass
  • Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – ULTIMATE EDITION
  • Assassin’s Creed® Origins – DELUXE EDITION
  • Assassin’s Creed® Origins – DELUXE PACK
  • Assassin’s Creed® Origins – GOLD EDITION
  • Assassin’s Creed® Origins – Horus Pack
  • ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission™
  • ATOMINE
  • ATV Drift & Tricks
  • Axiom Verge
  • Batman: Arkham Collection
  • Batman: Return to Arkham
  • Battlewake
  • Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
  • Bear With Me: The Lost Robots
  • BIG CROWN: SHOWDOWN
  • BioShock: The Collection
  • Blackguards 2
  • Blind
  • Blood & Truth™
  • Bloodborne™: Game of the Year Edition
  • Borderlands 3
  • Borderlands 3 Season Pass
  • Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  • BOXVR
  • Bravo Team
  • Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans
  • Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4
  • Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass
  • Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® – Battle Pass Edition
  • Canis Canem Edit
  • Catherine: Full Body
  • Catherine: Full Body Deluxe Edition
  • Chaos on Deponia
  • Chess Ultra
  • CODE VEIN
  • CODE VEIN Deluxe Edition
  • Control Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Crash Team Racing
  • Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxid…
  • Creed: Rise to Glory™
  • Crossout – ‘Arachnophobia’ Pack
  • Crossout – ‘Arsonist’ Pack
  • Crossout – ‘Corrida’ Pack
  • Crossout – ‘The inventor’ Pack
  • Dai Shi – Jungle Fury Character Unlock for use in PR: BFTG
  • Dark Crystal Tactics
  • DARK SOULS™ III
  • Days Gone™
  • Days Gone™ Digital Deluxe Edition
  • DayZ
  • DayZ Livonia
  • Dead by Daylight: A Nightmare on Elm Street™ Chapter
  • Dead by Daylight: Leatherface™
  • Dead by Daylight: The HALLOWEEN® Chapter
  • Dead by Daylight: The SAW® Chapter
  • Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package
  • DEATH STRANDING
  • Degrees of Separation
  • Deponia
  • Deponia Collection
  • Deponia Doomsday
  • Detective Gallo
  • Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs)
  • Diablo III: Eternal Collection
  • Dick Wilde
  • Dick Wilde 2
  • DiRT Rally® PLUS PLAYSTATION®VR BUNDLE
  • Doctor Who: The Edge of Time
  • Don’t Knock Twice
  • DOOM
  • DOOM (1993)
  • DOOM 3
  • DOOM II (Classic)
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Android 17
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Anime Music Pack
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Anime Music Pack 2
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Bardock
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Broly
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Commentator Voice Pack
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Cooler
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Edition
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass 2
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Gogeta (SSGSS)
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Goku
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Goku (GT)
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Janemba
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Jiren
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – SSGSS Goku and SSGSS Veg…
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – SSGSS Lobby Avatars
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Stamps: Girls Pack
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Ultimate Edition
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Vegeta
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Vegito (SSGSS)
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Videl
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Zamasu (Fused)
  • DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT
  • DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition
  • DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Ultimate Edition
  • DUCATI – 90th Anniversary
  • Dungeons 2
  • Dungeons 3
  • EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20
  • EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Champions Edition
  • EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition
  • EA SPORTS™ UFC® 3
  • Eagle Flight
  • Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes
  • eFootball PES 2020 Legend Edition
  • eFootball PES 2020 Standard Edition
  • Electronauts
  • Eric Myers Time Force Quantum Ranger unlock for use in PR:BFTG
  • Erica
  • Everybody’s Golf
  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
  • FAR CRY PRIMAL – APEX EDITION
  • Far Cry® New Dawn
  • Far Cry®5 – Dead Living Zombies
  • Far Cry®5 – Hours of Darkness
  • Far Cry®5 – Lost On Mars
  • Far Cry®5 – Season Pass
  • Far Cry®5 Gold Edition
  • Farpoint
  • Felix The Reaper
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV® Online Complete Collector’s…
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV® Online Complete Edition
  • FINAL FANTASY® XIV: Shadowbringers™
  • FINAL FANTASY® XIV: Shadowbringers™ Collecto…
  • Firewall Zero Hour™
  • For Honor Marching Fire Expansion
  • For Honor Year 3 Pass
  • forma.8
  • Fort Boyard
  • Futuridium EP Deluxe
  • Generation Zero: Island Bundle
  • God of War® III Remastered
  • God of War™ Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Golf Club 2
  • Goodbye Deponia
  • Grand Ages: Medieval
  • Grand Theft Auto III
  • Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  • Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
  • Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
  • Gravel
  • Gravel Special Edition
  • Gravity Rush™ Remastered
  • GreedFall
  • GRID
  • GRID Ultimate Edition
  • HASBRO FAMILY FUN PACK
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition
  • Here They Lie
  • Heroland
  • Hitman HD Enhanced Collection
  • HITMAN™ 2 – Expansion Pass
  • IMMORTAL: UNCHAINED ULTIMATE EDITION
  • inFAMOUS Second Son™
  • inFAMOUS Second Son™ + inFAMOUS™ First Light
  • inFAMOUS Second Son™ Legendary Edition
  • inFAMOUS™ First Light
  • Jen Scotts – Time Force Pink Character Unlock for PR:BFTG
  • Job Simulator
  • Journey to the Savage Planet
  • JUMP FORCE
  • JUMP FORCE – Characters Pass
  • JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition
  • JUMP FORCE – Ultimate Edition
  • Jurassic World Evolution – Jurassic Park Edition
  • Just Cause 4 – Adversary Assault Vehicle Pack
  • Just Cause 4 – Black Market Pack
  • Just Cause 4 – Brawler Mech
  • Just Cause 4 – Danger Rising
  • Just Cause 4 – Dare Devils of Destruction
  • Just Cause 4 – Deathstalker Scorpion Pack
  • Just Cause 4 – Expansion Pass
  • Just Cause 4 – Golden Gear Pack
  • Just Cause 4 – Los Demonios
  • Just Cause 4 – Neon Racer Pack
  • Just Cause 4 – Reloaded Content Pack
  • Just Cause 4 – Renegade Pack
  • Just Cause 4 – Sea Dogs Vehicle Pack
  • Just Cause 4 – Shark And Bark Vehicle Pack
  • Just Cause 4 – Soaring Speed Vehicle Pack
  • Just Cause 4 – The Dragon
  • Just Cause 4 – Toy Vehicle Pack
  • Just Dance 2019®
  • Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
  • KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL and Season Pass Bundle
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Amorous Adventures
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes
  • KINGDOM HEARTS All-In-One Package
  • KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
  • KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
  • KINGDOM HEARTS III
  • Kona VR Bundle
  • L. A. Noire
  • Layers of Fear 2
  • LEGO BATMAN 3: BEYOND GOTHAM PREMIUM EDITION
  • LEGO® DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
  • LEGO® Harry Potter™ Collection
  • LEGO® Jurassic World™
  • LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
  • LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens
  • LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens (Arabic …
  • Let’s Sing 2020
  • Let’s Sing 2020 – Platinum Edition
  • Let’s Sing 2020 Hits Français – Platinum Editi…
  • Let’s Sing 2020 Hits Français et Internationaux
  • Let’s Sing 2020 mit deutschen Hits
  • LittleBigPlanet™ 3
  • LocoRoco™ 2 Remastered
  • LocoRoco™ Remastered
  • Lord Zedd Character Unlock for use in PR: BFTG
  • Mafia III
  • Mafia III Deluxe Edition
  • Manhunt
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Slee…
  • Max Payne
  • Megalodon Shark Cash Card
  • Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Ed…
  • Monopoly Deal
  • Monopoly Family Fun Pack
  • MONOPOLY PLUS
  • Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2
  • Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe Kit
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition
  • MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD – Deluxe Kit
  • MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD™
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Mortal Kombat 11 PE + Injustice 2 LE – Premier Fighter
  • Moto Racer 4
  • Moto Racer 4 – Deluxe Edition
  • MotoGP™14
  • MotoGP™15
  • MotoGP™17
  • MXGP2 – Special Edition
  • MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame
  • NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
  • NBA 2K20
  • NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe
  • NBA 2K20 Legend Edition
  • NBA 2KVR Experience
  • Need for Speed™ Heat
  • Need for Speed™ Heat Deluxe Edition
  • Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom
  • Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom – Season Pass
  • Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince…
  • Ninjin
  • No Man’s Sky
  • ONE PIECE World Seeker
  • ONE PIECE World Seeker Deluxe Edition
  • Overlord: Fellowship of Evil
  • Override: Mech City Brawl
  • Override: Mech City Brawl – Season Pass
  • Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition
  • Paladins Champions Pack
  • Paladins Digital Deluxe Edition 2019
  • Paladins Season Pass 2019
  • PaRappa the Rapper Remastered
  • PaRappa the Rapper, LocoRoco, Patapon Remaster …
  • Patapon™ Remastered
  • Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season One Pass
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season Two Pass
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Standard Edition
  • Prison Boss VR
  • Project CARS 2
  • Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition
  • Project CARS 2 Season Pass
  • Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition
  • Prototype® Biohazard Bundle
  • Prototype®2
  • PROTOTYPE™
  • Railway Empire
  • Ratchet & Clank™
  • Raw Data
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
  • Red Dead Revolver
  • Redout – Back to Earth Pack
  • Redout – Mars Pack
  • Redout – Space Exploration Pack
  • Redout: Lightspeed Edition
  • RESIDENT EVIL 2
  • RICK AND MORTY: VIRTUAL RICK-ALITY
  • RIDE
  • RIDE 3 – Gold Edition
  • Rise of Insanity
  • Rocket League®
  • Rockstar Games PS2™ Classics Bundle
  • Sairento VR
  • SEGA® Mega Drive Classics™
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Ex…
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
  • Shadows: Awakening
  • Shenmue I & II
  • Shenmue III
  • Shenmue III – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Shuttle Commander
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
  • Silence
  • Skyhill
  • Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
  • SONIC FORCES™
  • Sonic Mania
  • SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ Deluxe Edition
  • Space Channel 5 VR Kinda Funky News Flash!
  • Sprint Vector
  • STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™
  • STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™ Deluxe Edition
  • State of Mind
  • Stick it to the Man™
  • Strange Brigade
  • Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition
  • Stunt Kite Masters VR
  • Sudden Strike 4
  • Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
  • SUPER BOMBERMAN R
  • Syberia 3
  • Team Sonic Racing
  • TEKKEN 7 – Rematch Edition
  • TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass
  • TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 2
  • TEKKEN 7 – Ultimate Edition
  • Tennis World Tour
  • Tennis World Tour Legends Edition
  • The Crew® 2 – Deluxe Edition
  • The Crew® 2 – Gold Edition
  • THE CREW® 2 – Season Pass
  • The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
  • The Division 2 – Standard Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Collector’s E…
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Upgrade
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls® Online
  • The Elder Scrolls® Online: 14000 Crowns
  • The Elder Scrolls® Online: 1500 Crowns
  • The Elder Scrolls® Online: 21000 Crowns
  • The Elder Scrolls® Online: 3000 Crowns
  • The Elder Scrolls® Online: 5500 Crowns
  • The Elder Scrolls® Online: Elsweyr Collector’s…
  • The Heavy Rain™ & BEYOND: Two Souls™ Collec…
  • The Jak and Daxter Collection
  • The Last of Us™ Remastered
  • The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
  • The Long Journey Home
  • The Messenger
  • The Outer Worlds
  • The Sims™ 4 Bowling Night Stuff
  • The Surge 2
  • The Voice : la plus belle voix
  • The Voice of Germany
  • The Warriors
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year E…
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
  • THESEUS
  • Time Carnage
  • Titanic VR
  • TOKYO GHOUL:re (CALL to EXIST)
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint – Gold …
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Ultimate…
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Year 2 G…
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division® 2 – Gold Edition
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • Track Lab™
  • Trey of Triforia – Zeo Gold Character Unlock in PR: BFTG
  • Trials® Rising
  • Trials® Rising – Digital Gold Edition
  • Trine 4
  • Trine Ultimate Collection
  • TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!
  • Trover Saves the Universe
  • Two Point Hospital
  • Ultra Street Fighter™ IV
  • UNO®
  • Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  • Until Dawn™
  • Vampyr
  • VR Ping Pong
  • VR Ping Pong Pro
  • Waking Violet
  • Waltz of the Wizard: Extended Edition
  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete …
  • Warhammer Vermintide – The Ultimate Edition
  • Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition
  • Watch Dogs®2 – Gold Edition
  • Wattam
  • Werewolves Within
  • Wheels of Aurelia
  • WipEout™ Omega Collection
  • Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last. Deluxe Edition
  • WWE 2K20
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
  • ZONE OF THE ENDERS: The 2nd Runner – MARS
