Vuelven las rebajas de primavera a PlayStation Store con cientos de juegos en oferta

Más de 440 títulos entre videojuegos y contenidos descargables están de oferta en la PlayStation Store de PS4 gracias al regreso de las ofertas de primavera, un periodo de descuentos que durará unas cuantas semanas y en el que destacan algunos títulos imprescindibles y otros bastante recientes.
Entre las ofertas puedes encontrar FIFA 20 a 27,99 €, también Death Stranding a 39,99 €, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order a 39,99 € y otros muchos juegos de todo tipo a precios bastante interesantes.
Todas las rebajas durarán hasta el 29 de abril pero a partir del 15 de abril se sumarán más juegos a la lista, así que si echáis alguno de menos os conviene estar atentos.
La lista de juegos rebajados, publicada en el PlayStation Blog, es la siguiente:
- A Chair in a Room: Greenwater
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- A Way Out
- ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN
- ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Deluxe Edition
- ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Season Pass
- AER – Memories of Old
- Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
- Air Conflicts: Double Pack
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers – PlayStation®…
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
- Anthem™
- Anthem™: Legion of Dawn Edition
- Anubis Cruger Character Unlock for use in PR:BFTG
- Apex Construct
- Apex Legends™ – Lifeline and Bloodhound Doubl…
- Apollo 11 VR
- Arca’s Path VR
- Assassin’s Creed® The Ezio Collection
- Assassin’s CreedⓇ Odyssey – Legacy of the…
- Assassin’s CreedⓇ Odyssey – The Fate of Atl…
- Assassin’s Creed Origins® – The Curse Of the P…
- Assassin’s Creed Origins® – The Hidden Ones
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity…
- Assassin’s Creed® III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – DELUXE EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – Season pass
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – ULTIMATE EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins – DELUXE EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins – DELUXE PACK
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins – GOLD EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins – Horus Pack
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission™
- ATOMINE
- ATV Drift & Tricks
- Axiom Verge
- Batman: Arkham Collection
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Battlewake
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
- Bear With Me: The Lost Robots
- BIG CROWN: SHOWDOWN
- BioShock: The Collection
- Blackguards 2
- Blind
- Blood & Truth™
- Bloodborne™: Game of the Year Edition
- Borderlands 3
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- BOXVR
- Bravo Team
- Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® – Battle Pass Edition
- Canis Canem Edit
- Catherine: Full Body
- Catherine: Full Body Deluxe Edition
- Chaos on Deponia
- Chess Ultra
- CODE VEIN
- CODE VEIN Deluxe Edition
- Control Digital Deluxe Edition
- Crash Team Racing
- Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxid…
- Creed: Rise to Glory™
- Crossout – ‘Arachnophobia’ Pack
- Crossout – ‘Arsonist’ Pack
- Crossout – ‘Corrida’ Pack
- Crossout – ‘The inventor’ Pack
- Dai Shi – Jungle Fury Character Unlock for use in PR: BFTG
- Dark Crystal Tactics
- DARK SOULS™ III
- Days Gone™
- Days Gone™ Digital Deluxe Edition
- DayZ
- DayZ Livonia
- Dead by Daylight: A Nightmare on Elm Street™ Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: Leatherface™
- Dead by Daylight: The HALLOWEEN® Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: The SAW® Chapter
- Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package
- DEATH STRANDING
- Degrees of Separation
- Deponia
- Deponia Collection
- Deponia Doomsday
- Detective Gallo
- Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition
- Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Dick Wilde
- Dick Wilde 2
- DiRT Rally® PLUS PLAYSTATION®VR BUNDLE
- Doctor Who: The Edge of Time
- Don’t Knock Twice
- DOOM
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM 3
- DOOM II (Classic)
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Android 17
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Anime Music Pack
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Anime Music Pack 2
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Bardock
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Broly
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Commentator Voice Pack
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Cooler
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Edition
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass 2
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Gogeta (SSGSS)
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Goku
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Goku (GT)
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Janemba
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Jiren
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – SSGSS Goku and SSGSS Veg…
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – SSGSS Lobby Avatars
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Stamps: Girls Pack
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Ultimate Edition
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Vegeta
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Vegito (SSGSS)
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Videl
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Zamasu (Fused)
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Ultimate Edition
- DUCATI – 90th Anniversary
- Dungeons 2
- Dungeons 3
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Champions Edition
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition
- EA SPORTS™ UFC® 3
- Eagle Flight
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes
- eFootball PES 2020 Legend Edition
- eFootball PES 2020 Standard Edition
- Electronauts
- Eric Myers Time Force Quantum Ranger unlock for use in PR:BFTG
- Erica
- Everybody’s Golf
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- FAR CRY PRIMAL – APEX EDITION
- Far Cry® New Dawn
- Far Cry®5 – Dead Living Zombies
- Far Cry®5 – Hours of Darkness
- Far Cry®5 – Lost On Mars
- Far Cry®5 – Season Pass
- Far Cry®5 Gold Edition
- Farpoint
- Felix The Reaper
- FINAL FANTASY XIV® Online Complete Collector’s…
- FINAL FANTASY XIV® Online Complete Edition
- FINAL FANTASY® XIV: Shadowbringers™
- FINAL FANTASY® XIV: Shadowbringers™ Collecto…
- Firewall Zero Hour™
- For Honor Marching Fire Expansion
- For Honor Year 3 Pass
- forma.8
- Fort Boyard
- Futuridium EP Deluxe
- Generation Zero: Island Bundle
- God of War® III Remastered
- God of War™ Digital Deluxe Edition
- Golf Club 2
- Goodbye Deponia
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Grand Theft Auto III
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Gravel
- Gravel Special Edition
- Gravity Rush™ Remastered
- GreedFall
- GRID
- GRID Ultimate Edition
- HASBRO FAMILY FUN PACK
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition
- Here They Lie
- Heroland
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection
- HITMAN™ 2 – Expansion Pass
- IMMORTAL: UNCHAINED ULTIMATE EDITION
- inFAMOUS Second Son™
- inFAMOUS Second Son™ + inFAMOUS™ First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son™ Legendary Edition
- inFAMOUS™ First Light
- Jen Scotts – Time Force Pink Character Unlock for PR:BFTG
- Job Simulator
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- JUMP FORCE
- JUMP FORCE – Characters Pass
- JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition
- JUMP FORCE – Ultimate Edition
- Jurassic World Evolution – Jurassic Park Edition
- Just Cause 4 – Adversary Assault Vehicle Pack
- Just Cause 4 – Black Market Pack
- Just Cause 4 – Brawler Mech
- Just Cause 4 – Danger Rising
- Just Cause 4 – Dare Devils of Destruction
- Just Cause 4 – Deathstalker Scorpion Pack
- Just Cause 4 – Expansion Pass
- Just Cause 4 – Golden Gear Pack
- Just Cause 4 – Los Demonios
- Just Cause 4 – Neon Racer Pack
- Just Cause 4 – Reloaded Content Pack
- Just Cause 4 – Renegade Pack
- Just Cause 4 – Sea Dogs Vehicle Pack
- Just Cause 4 – Shark And Bark Vehicle Pack
- Just Cause 4 – Soaring Speed Vehicle Pack
- Just Cause 4 – The Dragon
- Just Cause 4 – Toy Vehicle Pack
- Just Dance 2019®
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL and Season Pass Bundle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Amorous Adventures
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes
- KINGDOM HEARTS All-In-One Package
- KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
- KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- KINGDOM HEARTS III
- Kona VR Bundle
- L. A. Noire
- Layers of Fear 2
- LEGO BATMAN 3: BEYOND GOTHAM PREMIUM EDITION
- LEGO® DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
- LEGO® Harry Potter™ Collection
- LEGO® Jurassic World™
- LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens (Arabic …
- Let’s Sing 2020
- Let’s Sing 2020 – Platinum Edition
- Let’s Sing 2020 Hits Français – Platinum Editi…
- Let’s Sing 2020 Hits Français et Internationaux
- Let’s Sing 2020 mit deutschen Hits
- LittleBigPlanet™ 3
- LocoRoco™ 2 Remastered
- LocoRoco™ Remastered
- Lord Zedd Character Unlock for use in PR: BFTG
- Mafia III
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition
- Manhunt
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Slee…
- Max Payne
- Megalodon Shark Cash Card
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Ed…
- Monopoly Deal
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack
- MONOPOLY PLUS
- Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2
- Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe Kit
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition
- MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD – Deluxe Kit
- MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD™
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Kombat 11 PE + Injustice 2 LE – Premier Fighter
- Moto Racer 4
- Moto Racer 4 – Deluxe Edition
- MotoGP™14
- MotoGP™15
- MotoGP™17
- MXGP2 – Special Edition
- MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- NBA 2K20
- NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe
- NBA 2K20 Legend Edition
- NBA 2KVR Experience
- Need for Speed™ Heat
- Need for Speed™ Heat Deluxe Edition
- Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom
- Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom – Season Pass
- Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince…
- Ninjin
- No Man’s Sky
- ONE PIECE World Seeker
- ONE PIECE World Seeker Deluxe Edition
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil
- Override: Mech City Brawl
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Season Pass
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition
- Paladins Champions Pack
- Paladins Digital Deluxe Edition 2019
- Paladins Season Pass 2019
- PaRappa the Rapper Remastered
- PaRappa the Rapper, LocoRoco, Patapon Remaster …
- Patapon™ Remastered
- Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season One Pass
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season Two Pass
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Standard Edition
- Prison Boss VR
- Project CARS 2
- Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition
- Project CARS 2 Season Pass
- Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition
- Prototype® Biohazard Bundle
- Prototype®2
- PROTOTYPE™
- Railway Empire
- Ratchet & Clank™
- Raw Data
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
- Red Dead Revolver
- Redout – Back to Earth Pack
- Redout – Mars Pack
- Redout – Space Exploration Pack
- Redout: Lightspeed Edition
- RESIDENT EVIL 2
- RICK AND MORTY: VIRTUAL RICK-ALITY
- RIDE
- RIDE 3 – Gold Edition
- Rise of Insanity
- Rocket League®
- Rockstar Games PS2™ Classics Bundle
- Sairento VR
- SEGA® Mega Drive Classics™
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Ex…
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Shadows: Awakening
- Shenmue I & II
- Shenmue III
- Shenmue III – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Shuttle Commander
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Silence
- Skyhill
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
- SONIC FORCES™
- Sonic Mania
- SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ Deluxe Edition
- Space Channel 5 VR Kinda Funky News Flash!
- Sprint Vector
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™ Deluxe Edition
- State of Mind
- Stick it to the Man™
- Strange Brigade
- Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition
- Stunt Kite Masters VR
- Sudden Strike 4
- Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R
- Syberia 3
- Team Sonic Racing
- TEKKEN 7 – Rematch Edition
- TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass
- TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 2
- TEKKEN 7 – Ultimate Edition
- Tennis World Tour
- Tennis World Tour Legends Edition
- The Crew® 2 – Deluxe Edition
- The Crew® 2 – Gold Edition
- THE CREW® 2 – Season Pass
- The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
- The Division 2 – Standard Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Collector’s E…
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Upgrade
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls® Online
- The Elder Scrolls® Online: 14000 Crowns
- The Elder Scrolls® Online: 1500 Crowns
- The Elder Scrolls® Online: 21000 Crowns
- The Elder Scrolls® Online: 3000 Crowns
- The Elder Scrolls® Online: 5500 Crowns
- The Elder Scrolls® Online: Elsweyr Collector’s…
- The Heavy Rain™ & BEYOND: Two Souls™ Collec…
- The Jak and Daxter Collection
- The Last of Us™ Remastered
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
- The Long Journey Home
- The Messenger
- The Outer Worlds
- The Sims™ 4 Bowling Night Stuff
- The Surge 2
- The Voice : la plus belle voix
- The Voice of Germany
- The Warriors
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year E…
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
- THESEUS
- Time Carnage
- Titanic VR
- TOKYO GHOUL:re (CALL to EXIST)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint – Gold …
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Ultimate…
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Year 2 G…
- Tom Clancy’s The Division® 2 – Gold Edition
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Track Lab™
- Trey of Triforia – Zeo Gold Character Unlock in PR: BFTG
- Trials® Rising
- Trials® Rising – Digital Gold Edition
- Trine 4
- Trine Ultimate Collection
- TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!
- Trover Saves the Universe
- Two Point Hospital
- Ultra Street Fighter™ IV
- UNO®
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Until Dawn™
- Vampyr
- VR Ping Pong
- VR Ping Pong Pro
- Waking Violet
- Waltz of the Wizard: Extended Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete …
- Warhammer Vermintide – The Ultimate Edition
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition
- Watch Dogs®2 – Gold Edition
- Wattam
- Werewolves Within
- Wheels of Aurelia
- WipEout™ Omega Collection
- Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last. Deluxe Edition
- WWE 2K20
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- ZONE OF THE ENDERS: The 2nd Runner – MARS
