Entertainment

Violet Evergarden: The Movie, new trailer for the film due out in September

June 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The official website of Violet Evergarden: The Movie, second film made by Kyoto Animation starring the young "Auto Memory Doll", recently released a second PV on the occasion of the recent announcement of the release date. The preview also shows the new song "WILL", created by singer Miho Karasawa, in art TRUE.

As revealed by Kyoto Animation yesterday, the film will debut on September 18, 2020, after receiving the beauty of two referrals. In fact, the film was originally supposed to be released on January 10th, but due to the tragic attack that took place at the animation studio, the debut was rescheduled for April 24th. The Coronavirus created further problems, and 24 hours ago KyoAni decided to make a third (and hopefully last) attempt.

The first film in the franchise, entitled Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll it debuted in Japanese cinemas last September, grossing the modest sum of 641,980,500 yen (about 5.34 million euros). The film arrived in the west thanks to Netflix, where it is currently available.

READ:  What can BoJack Horseman Fans Expect from Season 6

And what do you think of it? Curious to see this new feature film? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! To learn more about the work instead, we remind you that you can take a look at our review of the anime series by Violet Evergarden.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.