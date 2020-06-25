Violet Evergarden: The Movie, new trailer for the film due out in September

Share it:

The official website of Violet Evergarden: The Movie, second film made by Kyoto Animation starring the young "Auto Memory Doll", recently released a second PV on the occasion of the recent announcement of the release date. The preview also shows the new song "WILL", created by singer Miho Karasawa, in art TRUE.

As revealed by Kyoto Animation yesterday, the film will debut on September 18, 2020, after receiving the beauty of two referrals. In fact, the film was originally supposed to be released on January 10th, but due to the tragic attack that took place at the animation studio, the debut was rescheduled for April 24th. The Coronavirus created further problems, and 24 hours ago KyoAni decided to make a third (and hopefully last) attempt.

The first film in the franchise, entitled Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll it debuted in Japanese cinemas last September, grossing the modest sum of 641,980,500 yen (about 5.34 million euros). The film arrived in the west thanks to Netflix, where it is currently available.

And what do you think of it? Curious to see this new feature film? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! To learn more about the work instead, we remind you that you can take a look at our review of the anime series by Violet Evergarden.