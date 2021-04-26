The 256GB iPad Air with a “borderless” design and Touch ID has never been so cheap at Amazon, for 752.99 euros

One of the great attractions of Apple’s professional tablets, the iPad Pro, was its borderless design. However, with the iPad Air (2020) a much cheaper alternative is provided that inherits its appearance. The 256 GB version with Wi-Fi connectivity is on sale at Amazon for 819 euros 752,99 euros.

Buy the iPad Air (2020) at the best price

With a recommended retail price of 819 euros for the version with Wi-Fi connectivity and 256 GB of internal storage, the iPad Air (2020) can be obtained at Amazon cheaper than ever for 752.99 euros, that is, which is at its historical minimum price with this discount of 66.01 euros.





Apple iPad Air (10.9-Inch, 4th Gen Wi-Fi 256GB) – Rose Gold (2020)

Announced in September 2020 and released at the end of October of the same year, the fourth-generation iPad Air is one of Apple’s tablets with the best value for money by incorporating certain functions only available so far in Pro models, but without having to pay the price of these. With an approximate weight of 458 grams, it is made mainly of aluminum.

It has a 10.9 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with a resolution of 1,640 x 2,360 pixels (density of pixels per inch of 264) and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. The panel is reinforced to avoid scratch damage and oleophobic coating so that no fingerprints are left. It has a wide color gamut and True Tone technology.

Inside it houses the Apple A14 Bionic six-core processor, which this time is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM. Regarding the battery, it is 7,606 mAh and its autonomy is up to 10 hours consuming multimedia content (it varies depending on the use). On the lock button is the Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

Regarding the photographic section, it has a 12 MP main camera capable of recording video in high quality 4K Ultra HD, and a 7 MP front end limited to 1080p @ 30fps. It is compatible with the second generation Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard with trackpad, and more peripherals can be added with the USB-C connector.

