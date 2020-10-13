Violet Evergarden: The director explains the hesitations behind making the film

In a recent issue of Japanese magazine Newtype, director Taichi Ishidate and producer Shinichiro Hatta talked about the film Violet Evergarden , underlining how in the pre-production phase there were many doubts and indecisions about what to tell in the film, especially given the final events of the anime.

“In the series, whether Gilbert stays alive or dies is not made explicit, and Violet would continue to move forward, even though she may never see him again.” Ishidate confirmed, then resuming: “Personally, that was all I wanted to tell. So when there were rumors about a sequel, I said I didn’t want to add anything else. But when I read the story that screenwriter Reiko Yoshida had written, it seemed so credible that I decided to get back into action. I thought Gilbert could still come back. This happened a little less than two years ago. “

During the production, however, Ishidate has proved quite decisive towards some aspects of the narrative: “However, if the focus had remained on Violet and Gilbert it would have become a love story,” he continued. “It wasn’t my intention when I created the series. As I wondered what to do, Hatta told me.”This is the story of Violet’s life.””

Ishidate finally confirmed that he wanted to create climaxes before reaching the final part of the film, progressively combining the small details scattered in the film and in the series. Recall that Violet Evergarden has grossed over 1 billion yen, and we leave you to the first ten minutes of the film, published by Kyoto Animation.