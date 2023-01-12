The Last of Us TV Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The TV show The Last of Us is about to start. On Sunday, January 15, the HBO and Sky Atlantic drama would then start with an epic, feature-length first episode in which we meet the real-life versions of Joel and Ellie.

The main characters of the sci-fi show, which is premised on Naughty Dog’s very popular game, are played by Pedro Pascal but also Bella Ramsey. We’ll follow them for nine episodes as they make a very dangerous trip across America after the end of the world. The series was made by Craig Mazin, who worked on Chernobyl, and Neil Druckmann, who is the co-president of Naughty Dog. It is certain to please fans of both games and TV.

Now that the show is nearly here, we know a great deal about what expect, from the changes made to the book to how many seasons the creators plan to make. So, if you want to know everything that has been about the series, verify out the guide below.

From January 15, 2023, you’ll be able to watch “The Last of Us,” a TV show based on the popular PlayStation game. The company itself said this was true. People say that the release date is now public because of a mistake on the video website on Tuesday morning. There will be 9 episodes of the TV show.

It has a great group of actors, such as Pedro Pascal or Bella Ramsey, who will play the roles of Joel and Ellie. In the series, Pascal and Ramsey have been shown to be the only two people left alive in such a post-apocalyptic America where evil monsters and zombies called “clickers” are in charge.

With in series, the plot centres on a deadly virus which spreads to people and kills them. This virus hurts people by making each other sick and giving them skin diseases. According to the original video game, Joel and Ellie are on a mission to save the place and the people who are sick. They are fighting with clickers or dealing with all the problems they face along the way.

Sony first said they would make a movie out of the 2013 video The Last of Us nine years ago, but those plans fell through seven years later. Now, in January 2023, the sneaky or scary tomb raider game will be on HBO, with some well-known names helping out.

The Last of Us takes place in 2033, twenty years after a fungal infection of the brain killed off most of the world’s people. The infection makes people violently crazy and wild at first, and then destroys one‘s eyes, forcing them to be using echolocation to find people and rip out their throats. Here’s what we know currently about the much-anticipated movie version.

The Last of Of Us was the best game ever made at the time it came out. Almost every component of the job is done as well as it can be. It tried to push the Playstation 3 to its boundaries with top-notch animation and graphics. Actors and motion capture artists brought the game to life in a way that only L.A. Noir could match. After ten years, The Last of Us has only one sequel, which is better in every way than the first.

Even though the characters are sad and the setting is boring but beautiful, it is among the most loved stories in video games. Neil Druckman’s cinematic direction and the way violent battles in the game are shown make it easy to turn the series into a movie or TV show. In fact, Announced a movie version of the book in 2014, and Druckman was hired to write it. Sam Rami was in charge of making the movie. It was never published. Read more about that here.

The Last of Us TV Season 1 Release Date

On January 15, The Last of Us will be shown on HBO and HBO Max. It will come out a day later in the UK on January 16 on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV. The first season will have nine episodes and will air every week in the US and UK on Sundays and Mondays.

The Last of Us TV Season 1 Cast

Pedro Pascal, who is known for his roles in The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones, and Narcos, is playing Joel Miller. Bella Ramsey, who is also known for her role on Game of Thrones, plays Ellie. In June 2022, HBO showed an image of both of them. It shows them concealing from a Clicker, one of the dangerous infected who roam the streets and buildings in a world after the end of the world. It’s almost possible to spot it in the shadows above them.

Gabriel Luna will play Joel’s brother Tommy. Murray Bartlett will play Frank, or Merle Dandridge will play Marlene. Anna Torv from “Mindhunter” plays Tess, and Storm Reid from “Euphoria” will play Ellie’s friend Riley. Nico Parker, who is daughter of Thandie Newton, plays Sarah, who is Joel’s daughter.

The Last of Us TV Season 1 Trailer

On December 3, the official full-length trailer for the show came out. It showed new characters and scary monsters. Check it out below.

The Last of Us TV Season 1 Plot

The Last of Us takes place in a world after the end of the world, where a fungus has turned people into wild, zombie-like creatures. We obey Joel, a guy whom have lost a lot, as he tries to get Ellie, a teenager, out of an authoritarian quarantine tent and safely across United States.

It goes without saying that the trip won’t be easy, and with dangers around every corner, the unlikely group will start to rely on one another more than those who ever thought possible. Neil Druckmann, who worked on both the video game and the TV show, said that the 10-episode first season is going to be full adaptation of the original PlayStation game, with some changes.

He told IGN, “Sometimes, things stay pretty close.” “It’s funny in seeing my lines from of the games in scripts for HBO shows. And sometimes they change a lot because we’re using a different medium and it works out better.” Druckmann continued by stating that there will be less activity in the TV show than in the game, in part because players won’t have to learn how to shoot a gun and so on because they won’t be able to interact with it.

“HBO has been great about pushing us all to move from intense action and concentrate on the controversy of a character,” he said. Some of my favourite episodes thus far are very different from the story, and I can’t wait for people to see them. ” In The Last of Us, a tough guy named Joel Miller is hired to take a teenager titled “ Ellie through the wasteland to a few doctors who think Ellie may be the cure for the plague.

As they travel from what used to be Boston to what’s left of Salt Lake City, they run into usual post-apocalyptic tropes, like roving groups of infected, a pair of cannibals, some huge jerks, and an escaped zoo giraffe who wants to get away while the getting is good.

The show will stick to the story of the debut game, but it is likely to include some parts of All Of Us Part II, that takes place 5 years after the initial game. Still, it seems more likely that they’ll take ideas in The Last of Us: Left Behind, a prequel about Ellie that takes place before the first game.

But the series too is expected to add to the story of the game, which may include some parts that were cut from game. In a July 2020 interview with BBC Sounds’ “Must Watch” webcast, series co-creator and writer Craig Mazin said of his Naughty Dog colleague on the series, “Neil [Druckmann], at one point, he was like, ‘You know, there’s one thing we were talking about [doing in the first game] for a while,’ and then he told me what it was, and I was like, “gonk! “Okay, drop your jaw, that’s going in. We’ve got to do that.'”

Mazin also said, “The changes we’re making have been designed to flesh things out and make them bigger. Not to change, but to improve,” he said, adding, “It’s not like we just thought, ‘Hey, wouldn’t it be cool if in one episode Joel and Ellie do on motorcycles and face off against a motorcycle gang?’

This isn’t a bunch of random episodes. The new and improved parts of the story are linked in natural, serious ways in which I think both gamers and people who have never played it before will like.

But in the show’s first full-length trailer (at the top of the page), was a quick shot of some men inside the winter, which looks like it comes from a later part of the initial game, suggesting that this initial season may cover the whole game and not just half of it or less.

This trailer also tried to give us some more time with Joel, Ellie, or other characters, along with more dialogue from them. It also ended with a shot of a Bloater, a person who has been infected lengthy for the mushroom to cover their torso in a hard shell, but it didn’t tell us anything new.