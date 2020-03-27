Versus for PS4 and PC

Share it:

If we stop to think about the unusual of this phenomenon, we realize that Granblue Fantasy has very few precedents regarding the development of your brand. It was born as a mobile RPG in 2014 like so many others, but it does so supported by several well-known faces from the Final Fantasy saga, thus unleashing an interest that did not stop growing in Japan, of course, although later the rest of the world also succumbed to its charms. Years later (and with several million saved), the saga makes the leap to animation: the most effective way to satisfy fans' cravings for more Granblue, since its graphic section is wonderful and can finally be developed. a story fully. Although they allow themselves the luxury of putting on the table the development of two new video games. This time yes, after dinner and counting on famous names such as Arc System Works Y Platinum Games. Precisely, the game at hand in this case is the one that put the people of Cygames to work together with the creators of Guilty Gear, Granblue Fantasy: Versus.

And, how could it be otherwise, this game puts us in lateral perspective, face to face with our 2D rival, in a combat pose and willing to know who is the best at delivering combos in this highly polished fighting genre. It is simple, like any game that puts you in front of an enemy and tells you the four buttons that you can club to hurt the opponent; But it is also complicated, especially when you consider that your rival also has the same power. In this sense, It is a video game of easy introduction: The four main buttons distribute the damage in greater or lesser intensity, although only three of them offer the possibility of making combos that alternate both their power and their speed. Meanwhile, the X button is reserved for each character's special ability and the triggers await both magic and grabs. Resulting, in short, a combat system with a lot of crumb to dominate it in the online qualifiers, although it is not at all maddening for the less experienced, who will also be able to enjoy the online section thanks to a ranking system that will match us fairly.

As we say, it is not difficult to understand what Granblue Fantasy: Versus asks us when it comes to making combos: partly because of the intuitive automation that they planned in their controls, as well as how well-trained the training sessions are. Obviously starting from the most basic concepts such as making a combo of three or four hits in a row, this section that aims to dismember its playable mechanics in quick and drinkable lessons manages to do its job efficiently. And is that, having cared enough to split each section they considered essential, it is possible to understand very early on how we should act in each situation that arises in combat, especially if sufficient attention has been paid previously. Taking into account, of course, that practice will end up making the teacher as in any discipline, the playable structure of this game makes it a very valid option for players with little knowledge of the fighting genre.

However, it does not seem to be such an ideal game for those who come to Granblue Fantasy: Versus with the intention of exploiting their offline section to the fullest. It has story mode, indeed, but this Rol RPG Mode ’hardly even serves as a basic introduction to the characters who make the initial squad. The adventure follows simple paths of a chosen girl and a hero who protects her, but it is nothing more than a cheap excuse to justify the consecutive unlocking of the protagonists. In this sense, the story begins with a flashback with narrator comments that puts everyone in their place and tries, without much success, to place us within an incomprehensible temporal space and an unattractive war context. With all this, on our way we will cross several of the allies that we can control after defeating them and stripping them of the control of the evil entity that is making theirs as evil as it is, although in the battles it will hardly give war considering that we will play with an ally controlled by the AI (or by another local player) and that the difficulty is quite low during the few hours that the campaasapland lasts.

Precisely, the story mode lasts only about five or six hours because it does not allow for the cast of characters to present within its plot: in total, 11 will be the different protagonists of Granblue Fantasy: Versus. Although all of them are desasaplanded with spectacular quality standards (both aesthetically and in the playable section they are all a unique wonder that differs greatly from the others), the value of these few can not dispel the fact that they form a very short squad that justifies the Role Playing Mode. Furthermore, if you add to this the intention of the developers to pay with DLC’s 5 more characters just one month after the official exit of the game on all platforms, we should see these exit conditions with even more critical eyes.

What does cost a little bit is its aesthetic section. The fighting exponent of the Granblue Fantasy saga lives up to what is expected in terms of character desasapland and animations. Fortunately, the story mode does allow us to enjoy many of these visual delights through short but spectacular cinematics, as well as the fights that show a list of perfectly animated movements that, in addition, have a very marked personality in each of the fighters. Without a doubt, it is a very good option for those who like this very Japanese artistic style or for those who are simply attracted to the saga.