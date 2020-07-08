Vampire The Masquerade Swansong is shown in a cinematic trailer

Share it:

The Nacon Connect showcase, the first in the history of the company, started with a Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong movie trailer.

The footage helped lay the foundations for this promising narrative RPG developed by Big Bad Wolf, which begins with the unification of the cities of Boston and Hartford, aimed at managing the blood supply for vampires in support of the Masquerade. An event that, according to the voiceover, contributes to rewrite the history of the Boston Camarilla and kick off a new era.

The screening of the film trailer was followed by an intervention by the Quest Designer Eliott Hipeau, who explained that players will be able to impersonate three different characters, each belonging to a different Camarilla clan. Their stories will be interconnected, and the choices made during the adventure will influence the history of the city of Boston.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is expected during 2021 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store and Nintendo Switch.