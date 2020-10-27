Vampire in the Garden, new anime from the authors of Attack on Titan

The WIT studio is now known to all anime fans especially thanks to the adaptation of The Attack of the Giants, a manga written by the master Hajime Isayama and very successful. The new work of the staff will instead be called Vampire in the Garden and will be released on Netflix: below all the details of the new announcement.

We know very little about the new production of the WIT studio. The only known information was distributed by Netflix and briefly outline what the plot of the TV series will be.

As the title suggests, the series will focus on relationship between humans and vampires but, according to the premises, this report will this time be presented to us in a new light. The protagonists, or rather “the” protagonists will be Momo and Fine a human and the queen of vampires whose paths are crossed by destiny. From the relationship that will arise between the two protagonists, the future coexistence between two races will be determined, which long ago managed to accept each other’s presence.

Unfortunately, the announcement released by Netflix spares the details, in fact all we know is the underlying plot that was accompanied by two images. Even on the release date there is no certain news, the only data communicated by the streaming platform is that the series will make its appearance in the course of 2021. Needless to say, after the excellent work done with Attack on Titan (here our review of The Attack of the Giants season 1) the expectations for this new anime are high.

Pending further information, we remind you that the new Blood of Zeus series is available starting today.