Update your car with CarPlay and Android Auto with this Pioneer multimedia screen that today is at its lowest price on Amazon

If you are thinking of updating your car, in Amazon, you can find this multimedia screen Pioneer SPH-DA230DAB at its minimum price: for 319 euros (instead of 369 euros). Plus, shipping is free.





We are talking about a multimedia player, with a 7-inch touch screen, compatible with both Apple CarPlay as with Android Auto.

This will allow us to connect a smartphone and enjoy applications such as Spotify, Waze or Google Maps in our car.

Pioneer SPH-DA230DAB Multimedia Display, Black, Single

Among the rest of its specifications we highlight the USB input, Bluetooth connectivity, hands-free function, DAB + (for digital radio stations) and an input power of 50Wx4.

In addition, we can easily add a rear parking camera of the brand itself.

Pioneer ND-BC8 0.3MP Black Webcam – Webcam (0.3 MP, 129 °, 105 °, Black, CMOS, 25.4 / 4mm (1/4 “))

You will find all its specifications and features, in detail, on the brand’s official website.

Previous price: € 369 Price in other stores:

Prices and availability may vary after publication READ: How to activate Bluetooth in Windows 10 and pair with devices such as headsets and smartphones to send and receive files

Other featured offers

Do not miss the rest of the featured offers today:

Free delivery, streaming movies and series, over 2 million ad-free songs, hundreds of free eBooks, and unlimited photo storage with Amazon prime. Try it free for 1 month (then € 36 / year). If you are a student, 3 months free and pay half: only 18 euros per year.

Free trial for 30 days Amazon Prime (after 36 € / year)

Unlimited access to your favorite music with Music Unlimited. More of 50 million songs in streaming, on demand and without advertising. Try it for free up to 90 days (afterwards, € 9.99 / month) and cancel whenever you want.

Try Music Unlimited free for up to 90 days (after € 9.99 / month)

Unlimited access to thousands of audiobooks with Audible. More of 90,000 titles with the narratives of José Coronado, Michelle Jenner and many more. Try it for free for 30 days (afterwards, € 9.99 / month) and cancel whenever you want.