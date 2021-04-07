ONE PIECE 1009: Roronoa Zoro protagonist of a feat in the battle of Onigashima

From several chapters in the series of ONE PIECE, in the skies of Onigashima one of the most intense and important battles of the work created by Eiichiro Oda is taking place, which will designate the right of sovereignty over the seas of the Grand Line of the old or new generation of Pirates.

United against the two Emperors Kaido and Big Mom, some of the members of the Worst Generation, Luffy, Zoro, Kidd, Killer and Law are using all their energy and their best techniques to secure victory, and in the latest chapter published the Mugiwara swordsman showed impressive stamina, which may even have anticipated one of his best defensive techniques.

After a direct fight between Luffy and Kaido, who sported the devastating blow called Ragnaraku, the Emperor has decided to join forces with Big Mom and unleash one of the most powerful attacks appeared in the manga, which however Zoro was able to resist, giving his companions enough time to save himself, and managing to surprise even the two opponents, and Kidd.

It has not been explained how Zoro managed to resist such a violent impact, but the shot on his right eye and his tremendous fatigue in the following plates might suggest the use of armor ambition, even able to surpass that of Kaido and Big Mom, in addition of course to his great ability and physical strength.

Recall that the last episode of the anime showed Roger’s reaction once he arrived in Laugh Tale, and we leave you to the spoilers on chapter 1010, where it seems that the ambition of the emperor will manifest itself