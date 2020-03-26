Unpublished images from 'Deadly Justice League'

Share it:

Once upon a time there was a visionary director who decided to make the biggest superhero movie to date but had to cancel within two weeks of filming. The director is George Miller (author of 'Mad Max: Road Fury'); the film was 'Deadly Justice League'; and had to be canceled due to budget problems and the 2008 writers' strike. This wonderful blockbuster was to have come before anyone else in the MCU, or even before Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight'.

Armie hammer ('Call me by your name') would be Batman; DJ Cotrona ('G.I. Joe') would Superman; Megan Gale ('Mad Max: Fury on the road') would interpret Wonder Woman; Adam Brody ('The O.C.') would be Flash; the rapper Common would interpret Green Lantern; Santiago Cabrera ('Picard') would be Aquaman; Teresa Palmer ('Never turn off the light') would be Talia Al Ghul; Zoe Kazan ('Ruby Sparks') would be Iris Allen; Hugh Keays-Byrne (Joe Immortalized in 'Mad Max: Road Fury') would play Martian Manhunter, Y Jay Baruchel ('The Sorcerer's Apprentice') would be Maxwell Lord.

There were two problems: the writers' strike, which paralyzed so many projects, and the exorbitant budget that George Miller was managing, who wanted to take the filming to Australia. Evil tongues say Christopher Nolan had something to do as well, as he wanted no other film to interfere with his vision of Batman. The end result was the cancellation of the film but, thanks to the director Ryan Unicomb, who is preparing a documentary about the project, we have been able to see unpublished images of the characters.

