UCM delays have created the longest wait between two films in the series in a decade

If you follow the Marvel cinema by now you will know that almost all the films have suffered sasaplandificant delays when the release dates were exchanged as a result of what happened with Black widow due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the side effects of this collection of delays is that viewers will have to go through the longest wait between two UCM releases since the time it had to go from The Incredible Hulk of 2008 and the Iron Man of 2010.

We have to go until July 2019 for the last UCM movie we saw, which was none other than Spider-Man: Far from Home, which would already be far away even if we had a new movie this month.

Now, we will have to wait until November 6 of this year to see Black Widow, the movie that will open Phase 4 of the UCM, made up of a handful of movies officially delayed yesterday.

You can see the new dates of all the movies that Marvel Studios has in queue here.

Who has noticed the long wait that will have to wait has been Richard Newby who in The Hollywood Reporter has made an extensive report dedicated to the current situation of Phase 4 of the UCM after the wave of delays.

At the moment we know at least the title and date of almost all the movies of the Marvel heroes but we need to know more about Spider-Man 3, the sequel to Spider-Man: Far from Home that has no title and whose filming, originally planned for the July has been frozen indefinitely like so many others in Hollywood.