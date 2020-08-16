Entertainment

Twilight, resounding success for Midnight Sun: already 1 million copies sold!

August 16, 2020
Lisa Durant
It will arrive in Italy in a few weeks, but in the meantime Midnight Sun, the new chapter in the literary saga of Twilight which tells the famous story created by Stephenie Meyer from the point of view of the vampire Edward, is already a resounding success around the world.

Although 15 years have passed since the author presented the first novel of the series to the world, apparently the love for the franchise does not seem to wane: the long-awaited new chapter, in fact, sold one million copies in multiple formats in its first week on North American shelves, as announced in these hours by the publisher Hachete Book Group and Little Brown Books for Young Readers.

The combined sales figure of Midnight Sun, which was released on August 4, includes pre-orders, sales of print books, ebooks and audiobooks: the book is currently at the top of the New York Times children's series list, and is also an international bestseller with top spots in the UK, Brazil, Holland and Germany, as well as becoming the second best-selling book of the year in France.

It should therefore not surprise the possibility of the arrival of two other novels in the saga, as anticipated by Meyer herself: pending the official announcement, find out what Edward did while watching Bella sleep.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

