Tsurune Season 3: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know About

Many viewers are eagerly awaiting news of the Tsurune Season 3 Release Date. After seeing how many people watched the last season, many more people are eager to see what unfolds in the next. You’ve found the right place if you, too, are seeking data on this topic.

We’ve chosen to share everything we know about Season 3’s release of Tsurune in response to the overwhelming excitement from fans. If you read to the end of this article, you will find the solution to every problem you have.

Tsurune Season 3 Renewal Status

We have yet to receive formal confirmation of Tsurune season 3, but there are encouraging signs that the anime is far from finished. The fact that the light novel series from which the anime is adapted is still being written is the most evident reason for our optimism.

In Japan, the KA Esuma Bunko magazine has published all three volumes of the original light novel series by Kotoko Ayano and Chinatsu Morimoto; the most recent book is scheduled for release in August 2022.

There will be enough material for a third season of animation if the Tsurune light novel series continues to create new volumes. With a score of 76% on Anilist, 4/5 on Anime-Planet, and 7.93/10 on MyAnimeList—significantly higher than the previous season—the anime could prove popular enough to warrant a third airing.

Tsurune Season 3 Release Date

Two seasons of the newest sports anime, Tsurune, have been produced so far. The anime’s first season premiered in 2019, and its second season just premiered in 2023. People are already anticipating season 3 after the conclusion of the second season. Is there a possibility that the anime may be revived? What options do we have, if any? In this part, we will investigate the many options available.

The general public seems to approve of Tsurune. The average rating on IMDb is 7.8 out of 10. As a result, it’s clear why the anime has such a large fan base. The show’s success suggests it could return for a third season. We have no doubt that viewers will continue to enthusiastically embrace and cheer for the show for a third season.

Secondly, Tsurune has sufficient content to present. The anime’s original series is still airing episodes. For this reason, it is unlikely that the anime will run out of things to talk about in the coming months, even if there is currently nothing to talk about. There’s nothing to do but wait for an official show announcement.

Tsurune Storyline

Once a member of the kyd club at his middle school, Minato Narumiya decided to give up archery after a traumatic experience during his last event. When he gets to high school, his old pals Seiya Takehaya and Ryhei Yamanouchi try to get him to re-join the kyd club they were in together in middle school, but he says no.

However, Minato is re-motivated to pick up the bow after meeting a stranger at a woodland archery range. Minato decides to join the Kazemai High School Kyd Club, where he hopes to compete and maybe win the prefectural competition alongside his old friends and new comrades, Nanao Kisaragi and Kaito Onogi.

Tsurune Season 3 Cast

Minato Narumiya Voiced by: Yūto Uemura (Japanese); Bryson Baugus (English)

Minato is a first-year student. He is childhood friends with Seiya and Ryohei. A teammate of Shu and Seiya in Middle School.

Seiya is a first-year student. He is childhood friends with Minato and Ryohei.

Ryohei is a first-year student. He is Minato and Seiya’s childhood friend.

Nanao is a first-year student. He is also Kaito’s cousin.

Kaito is a first-year student. He is also Nanao’s cousin.

Rika is a first-year student. She is the captain of the girls’ team.

Noa is a first-year student. She’s in the girl’s team of kyūdō.

Yuna is a first-year student. She’s on the girl’s team of kyūdō.

Tomio, also called Tommy-sensei or the Oni Archer, is the teacher who acts as the Kyūdō Club advisor.

Masaki is a Senior Shrine Priest at Yuta Shrine, and later becomes the coach for the Kyūdō Club.

Shu is a first-year Student, and also the former teammate of Minato and Seiya in middle school.

Daigo is a third-year student. He’s also the vice-captain of the Kyūdō Club.

Senichi is a first-year student.

Manji is a first-year student. He is the identical twin to Senichi, who is in the same club.

Hiroki is a third-year student who is the captain of the Kyūdō Club.

Tsurune Season 3 Plot

Former middle school Kyd club member Minato Narumiya. However, a unique incident during his most recent competition convinced him to retire from archery for good. Childhood friends Seiya Takehaya and Ryhei Yamanouchi try to recruit him to join the kyd club at his current high school, but he turns them down.

After meeting a mysterious stranger at a forest archery range, though, Minato is inspired to take up the sport once again. Minato teams up with his old friends and new allies on the Kazemai High School Kyd Club’s quest to win the prefectural competition.

Unfortunately, the show will not be returning for a third season on Crunchyroll. Very little information about Tsurune’s upcoming third season is currently available, so we can only speculate on the show’s plot. However, the next season will likely continue the tale from where the last one left off.

Tsurune Season 3 Trailer

Is a teaser for Tsurune Season 3 available online? Sadly, not at this time. No trailer is available since producers have not yet decided whether or not to revive the popular series.

Tsurune Season 2 Rating

Tsurune is an exciting show that holds its viewers’ attention with its original plot and fascinating characters. The show is renowned for its suspenseful storytelling that leaves fans wanting more after each episode. The 7.4/10 rating on IMDB for the first season is a credit to the hard work of the whole cast and crew. The average viewer rating for this show on MyAnimeList is 8.09.

Where to watch Tsurune Season 3?

Tsurune’s first two seasons are already accessible via Crunchyroll, so it seems sensible that the third season would premiere there as well.

Is Tsurune worth watching?

If one believes the ratings and evaluations supplied by various viewers and critics, they will undoubtedly enjoy the show. Everyone can find joy in the show. Those who have yet to tune in have missed out on a lot.