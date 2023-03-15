Triage X Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Triage X is indeed a manga series from Japan that was written and drawn by Shji Sat. Since 2009, it has been published in the shnen manga magazine Monthly Dragon Age by Fujimi Shobo. As of February 2023, it has been collected into 26 tankbon volumes.

As of January 17, 2023, Yen Press had put out 24 volumes of the manga in North America.

There was additionally a Special volume called “Triage X Tribute.” It had short stories about the main characters of Triage X that were drawn by Shji Sat’s friends and coworkers as a tribute to his work.

From April 8, 2015, to June 10, 2015, Tokyo MX showed a 10-episode anime TV series based on the book by Xebec. In November 2015, the twelfth volume of the series came with a bonus OVA episode.

In May 2015, Sentai Filmworks got the rights to release Triage X in North America in English, while Animatsu Entertainment got the rights to release the series in the UK.

Triage X Season 2 Release Date

Tokyo MX has already said that Season 2 of Triage X will not happen. Triage X’s first season started airing on Tokyo MX on April 27, 2015.

Even though fans were sad to hear that Triage X Season 2 was cancelled, we will let you know if anything changes or if we find out anything else about it.

Triage X Season 2 Cast

Arashi Mikami

Mikoto Kiba

Oriha Nashida

Sayo Hitsugi

Yuuko Sagiri

Miki Tsurugi

Masamune Mochizuki

Fiona Ran Winchester

Chikage Hizaki

Isoroku Tatara

Konomi Suzue

Hinako Kominato

Yuu Momokino

Kaoru Murasaki

Mr. Astro

Kaname Makiishi

Kyōji Tobishiro

Goryū

Shinichiro Inunaki

Haron Mikazuki

Sumire Mikazuki

Triage X Season 2 Trailer

Triage X Season 2 Plot

Mochizuki General Hospital is at the centre of the story of Triage X. A group called “black label” was made up of doctors and nurses, led by the filmmaker of Mochizuki General Hospital.

Some teenagers from Mochizuki High School are also part of this group. Patients who happened to come to this hospital for treatment get different care.

Behind the doors of the surgery room is a hidden secret of this hospital. This group called Black Label does some very strange things.

This group punishes people who have done something bad in the past or who did something bad right before they visited a medical facility to get help.

This Black Label team consists of doctors, nurses, and high school students, and they are all crazy. However, each member of the group has special skills. For example, one can purchase firearms and snipers like a pro, and one is a great chemist who created a truth serum that helps them with their crazy work. Another is a swordswoman who can use a sword like she uses her hair.

Triage X is an action, adventure, anime, and crime TV show from Tokyo MX Animation. Its first episode aired on April 9, 2015. On March 24, Yen Press published the 19th volume.

Some of the best-trained and best-equipped nurses in town work at Mochizuki General Hospital. In 2009, Sato debuted the manga in Kadokawa’s Monthly Dragon Age magazine.

