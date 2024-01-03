Tracker: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Prepare yourself for an exhilarating adventure like no other as the highly anticipated film Tracker, based on the critically acclaimed novel “The Never Game” by the incomparable Jeffery Deaver, makes its theatrical debut.

This highly anticipated CBS series, which was once called “The Never Game,” would reportedly transport viewers on an exciting adventure ripe with unexpected turns, shocking revelations, and devastating drama.

Following the enigmatic protagonist leads us on an adventure into a world of dangerous secrets and high-stakes investigations. Brace yourself for an enthralling plot as Tracker embarks on an impossible quest to solve, sifting through every conceivable clue. This is all the information we have on the impending play.

Tracker Release Date

After the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, 2024, Tracker will make its premiere on CBS. Because of the enormous, preexisting audience it attracts and the strong ratings it often ensures, the highly sought-after time slot immediately after the Super Bowl may be a boon to programs.

On Thursday, February 15 at 10 p.m. ET, CBS will repeat the debut; that time slot will be used for the rest of the season.

Tracker Cast

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw

Colter Shaw, played by Justin Hartley, is a master survivalist who uses his talents as a tracker to solve mysteries for both private individuals and police enforcement agencies throughout the nation. Shaw’s family life is also in shambles, and it will factor into the plot as the series progresses.

Robin Weigert as Teddi Bruin

One side of the duo who runs the “back end” for Shaw is played by Robin Weigert as Teddi Bruin. Teddi, a middle-aged Floridian and former band manager is responsible for Shaw’s finances, finds new cases to work on, and helps Shaw overcome obstacles like arrests and other bad experiences.

Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin

While Teddi is away, his wife and business associate, Velma Bruin, is played by Abby McEnany. She takes care of the two children and is there for Shaw emotionally when he needs it.

Eric Graise as Bob Exley

The brilliant computer scientist Bob Exley, played by Eric Graise, is Shaw’s ally and adversary.

Fiona Rene as Reenie

Cast member Fiona Rene (Fire Country, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Amazon) will play the part of Reenie on the show, although details regarding her character are few at this time.

Mary McDonnell as Mary Dove Shaw

Mary McDonnell, who is up for an Oscar, makes a breathtaking addition to the ensemble as Colter Shaw’s strong-willed mother, Mary Dove Shaw.

Tracker Plot

Hartley stars as lone-wolf survivor Colter Shaw, who embarks on a thrilling cross-country journey. As opposed to being a weak “reward seeker” with exceptional tracking abilities, Shaw is the epitome of an ordinary nomad. Shaw has a wealth of information that he shares with the public and law enforcement to solve various situations.

The complexity of his already intriguing character is further enhanced as he navigates the challenges of his own fractured family. As he delves further into each case, Shaw finds secrets, faces danger, and reveals the truth, all while searching for answers to his troubles.

Tracker Trailer

Tracker, a new drama series on CBS, stars Justin Hartley as a shadowy bounty hunter and master tracker. The network has released the series’ first trailer. “You get points, don’t you?” a lady asks Colter Shaw (Hartley) in the first scene of the trailer.

Thanks to the camera, we finally get a decent glimpse of Colter Shaw, a lone wolf who earns a livelihood by venturing into the forest where no one else ventures and lives by the motto “everyone’s looking for something.” No matter the natural peril he and the people he rescues may encounter, he is a master at making logical judgments and maintaining composure under duress.

Despite his often reserved demeanor, he isn’t beyond dropping a clever comment when interacting with others, and he’s always down to collaborate if it means reaching his goal faster. On rare occasions, however, his duty requires him to go above and beyond, such as when he must cling to the rear of a vehicle, engage in gun battles with criminals, or plunge into a gorge if the trail takes him there.

Where to watch Tracker?

After Sunday, February 11, 2024, Super Bowl, CBS will air the debut of Tracker. After that, beginning with a rebroadcast of the pilot on February 15 at 10 p.m. ET, the program will run weekly at that time. The next day, you may watch the episodes on CBS’s streaming service, Paramount+.