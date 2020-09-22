Tower of God is interrupted: the manhwa pause makes the fans tremble

For many years we have been in contact with manga and anime, products of the Rising Sun. The Japanese have been able to conquer the world with their stories, but in the last 10 years another comic phenomenon has exploded, coming from neighboring South Korea. The manhwa have become more and more popular and to attract attention there has been Tower of God.

This was one of the first manhwa to receive an anime adaptation: Crunchyroll has in fact published in the course of 2020 the first season of Tower of God – Kami no To. This inevitably led to many fans of the comic being published legally and for free on the Webtoon online platform.

However, anyone who reads or intends to read Tower of God in its original version has to deal with one final announcement. On the official Naver blog it was announced that SIU author will not continue Tower of God in the coming months. In fact, in this period the author is under stress due to the long serialization. The break will therefore be indefinite for now, but as soon as there is news, the platform will promptly communicate the news to readers from all over the world.

The news is certainly not good for lovers of South Korean history but it is hinted that Tower of God will return sooner or later. As well as the anime will return since for some time there have been several rumors that speak of a production of Tower of God season 2.