Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2: where to find all secret cassettes

Just like the original titles, even the remake of the famous skating series will spend your time in search of secrets and collectibles, as well as the best evolutions with the skateboard. Let’s see in this guide how to recover all Cassette secret within the levels.

School

In this case the reference is to the original school level, present in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 (we’ll talk about the other school map shortly). You will start this level positioned on top of some kind of small marquee: get off, and head in opposite direction respect the one you were directed to at the beginning. Once this is done, you should notice a ramp on your left leading to the roof: go up, and you will find other ramps which, once you enter, will take you to the top of another raised area, square in shape. Once you get here, you will notice a railing leading to another marquee: reach it, then you can move freely and reach the secret box.

School II

This level is the one present in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, and is much more difficult to deal with than the previous one, so much so that it requires high stats in speed and ollie to be completed; Also, make sure your special gauge is full, so that you get an extra boost in speed. To quickly fill the gauge, we recommend that you turn right immediately after the level starts, and you will come to an area with a railing: grinding on it and doing some tricks in manual mode is a great way to quickly earn a good number of skill points.

After that, you’ll have to climb to the top of the elevated area in the middle of the level: to do this, use the ramp below, and enter the quarter-pipe as quickly as possible. After hitting the ground again, you should immediately grind the railing on your right, in order to preserve the momentum gained with the previous quarter-pipe, and then head to the library, carefully avoiding the plants along the path (these, in fact, will slow you down if hit). At the end of the raised area you will find some steps partially covered with plywood: go down on the latter, hit the planter nearby and execute one boneless (on Playstation 4, press UP, UP, X); in this way, you will be projected onto roof of the library. Once on the roof, go to the ramp on the right on the opposite side, climb it (but remember not to jump) and you should find the Secret Chest of this level.

City Center

Level started, turn around 180 degrees and you will find yourself in front of a dead end with a sign indicating the presence of an underground parking: nearby you will notice the presence of two ramps that will allow you to get on the street. Take one of the two ramps, it doesn’t matter which one, and once in Street turn left, being careful not to be hit by taxis, then continue until you find a ramp that leads to a tunnel crossed by a long railing. Enter the tunnel and follow the railing, which will take you to a cable car, from which you can then reach the roof of a building. From here you should be able to notice one structure made of wood and full of ramps: reach the area, and hit the ramp with an arrow drawn on it; if you manage to hit it at the right angle, you will be thrown directly towards the secret box.

Shopping center

Before going through this level in search of the Secret Chest, we advise you to increase your balance stats, which will be particularly useful when you have to grind on a railing to the best of your ability. When you feel ready, go down the first set of stairs and smashed the windows which are located at the bottom of the steps, in such a way as to enter the shopping center. Shortly after you will notice a ramp that goes up and one that goes down: avoid both, and keeping to the right you should find yourself grinding a sort of balcony which winds down the ramp downhill. At the end of the structure, jump left to reach the suspended rails: jumping on the leftmost one you will surely get the Cassette, but sometimes it is enough to reach the first of the two tracks to be equally rewarded.

Warehouse

Retrieving the Chest in the Warehouse level is quite simple: in fact, all you have to do is reach it secret room placed above the half-pipe: to do this, try to fill your special bar through some evolution, then take one of the two sides of thehalf-pipe at full speed and you should be able to reach the area above the level, which contains the much desired Cassette.

Downhill Jam

In this level, before the dam, you will notice a ramp on the left: take it and you will be able to get on a rail, great for a bit of grinding that will get you some useful points. Continue along the track, then jump onto the rail on the other side and use the quarter-pipe, or the wallride and ollie, to get over the hole and get on ponte. Then continue to the right, use a quarter-pipe again to avoid falling, and you will come across one large ramp: go up and you will finally find the secret box.

We remind you that on our pages you can also find the review of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, edited by Giuseppe Carrabba, also available in video format.