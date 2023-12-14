To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

‘To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts’ is, at first glance, just another grim war and aftermath action drama. But there’s more to it than that. It moves at a respectable speed for a show with just 12 episodes. For the most part, the plot is captivating and holds your attention. The lack of depth and individuality in the show’s characters is its major flaw. Their terrible tales leave you feeling emotionally distant and numb as a spectator.

To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts Season 2

Coming from the renowned MAPPA Studio, creators of hit anime series like “Kakegurui” and “Yuri!!! On Ice,” you can expect top-notch animation, particularly in the fight sequences. As a whole, “To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts” falls far short of expectations and is not a masterpiece.

Nonetheless, you shouldn’t pass on this action anime series if you like programs with solid production qualities. The high-quality battle sequences will keep you hooked even if the character development isn’t your cup of tea.

To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts Season 2 Renewal Status

Viewers seemed to like the first season of the anime, but reviewers weren’t impressed. The specialists immediately noticed several problems with it. Consequently, their reaction was all over the map. The average score on MyAnimeList is 6.40 as of this writing.

However, the show is very popular; its MAL group has over 100,000 members. Furthermore, the whole fanbase is aware of the show’s immense potential. Therefore, its second season will most certainly be enjoyable. Because of this, people keep clamoring for a sequel.

The producers may feel compelled to renew To The Abandoned Sacred Beasts for a second season due to the overwhelming demand for further episodes. Additionally, they have sufficient source material for it, which is a terrific thing.

However, MAPPA’s hectic schedule makes it probable that the renewal will be postponed. The animation company is probably not going to renew any other series before returning to one of the most anticipated ones.

To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts Season 2 Release Date

The anime was met with a variety of opinions, as I said before. For some reason, it managed to win over admirers but failed to impress reviewers. With a mediocre grade to boot, it’s hard to tell where this head will end up. Season 2’s debut would be much anticipated since we are all aware of the anime’s potential.

Despite this, there is a silver lining. The demand from fans is constant. As a result, the producers of the program may be pushed to release a new season if their demand hits a peak and they fulfill their requests. But as far as we can tell from those in the know, the studio is now preoccupied with the animation premiere of another anime. Therefore, at the present moment, the likelihood of its production is low.

To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts Story

The discovery of somnium ore, an energy source, triggered a battle one hundred years after settlers on the continent of Patria formed a democratic society. In Patria, a civil war broke out as a result of divisions between the country’s industrial Northern Union and its mining towns’ Southern Confederation.

The North had a hidden advantage, despite the South’s numerical superiority: the Incarnates, a group of warriors capable of metamorphosing into gigantic mythological creatures and annihilating enemy strongholds on their own. However, the Incarnates were meant to be annihilated after the conflict ended and the treaty of peace was established.

However, the remaining Incarnates were led across the continent by an officer called Cain, who had betrayed his superiors. Hank, an Incarnate, has made it his duty to find the other Incarnates two years later (or two months later in the anime), with the help of Schaal, a young lady who holds him responsible for the death of her father.

To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts Cast

Hank Henriette Voiced by: Katsuyuki Konishi (Japanese); Ray Chase (English)

Voiced by: Katsuyuki Konishi (Japanese); Ray Chase (English) Nancy Schaal Bancroft Voiced by: Ai Kakuma (Japanese); Erika Harlacher (English)

Voiced by: Ai Kakuma (Japanese); Erika Harlacher (English) Cain Madhouse Voiced by: Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese); Mick Wingert (English)

Voiced by: Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese); Mick Wingert (English) Elaine Bluelake Voiced by: Mamiko Noto (Japanese); Allegra Clark (English)

Voiced by: Mamiko Noto (Japanese); Allegra Clark (English) Claude Withers Voiced by: Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese); Billy Kametz (English)

Voiced by: Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese); Billy Kametz (English) Liza Runecastle Voiced by: Yōko Hikasa (Japanese); Cherami Leigh (English)

Voiced by: Yōko Hikasa (Japanese); Cherami Leigh (English) Miglieglia Voiced by: Kana Ichinose (Japanese); Carrie Keranen (English)

Voiced by: Kana Ichinose (Japanese); Carrie Keranen (English) John William Bancroft Voiced by: Daisuke Hirakawa (Japanese); Todd Haberkorn (English)

Voiced by: Daisuke Hirakawa (Japanese); Todd Haberkorn (English) Edgar Voiced by: Hiroki Yasumoto (Japanese); Aaron LaPlante (English)’

Voiced by: Hiroki Yasumoto (Japanese); Aaron LaPlante (English)’ Daniel Price Voiced by: Shinnosuke Tachibana (Japanese); Mick Wingert (English)

Voiced by: Shinnosuke Tachibana (Japanese); Mick Wingert (English) Theodore Sherman Voiced by: Kōki Uchiyama (Japanese); Kyle McCarley (English)

Voiced by: Kōki Uchiyama (Japanese); Kyle McCarley (English) Christopher Keynes Voiced by: Jun Fukuyama (Japanese); Xander Mobus (English)

Voiced by: Jun Fukuyama (Japanese); Xander Mobus (English) Elizabeth Weezer Voiced by: Maaya Sakamoto (Japanese); Erica Lindbeck (English)

Voiced by: Maaya Sakamoto (Japanese); Erica Lindbeck (English) Beatrice Serrault Voiced by: Saori Hayami (Japanese); Tara Sands (English)

To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts Season 2: Is there enough source material?

Since its serialization in 2014, the author has produced eleven volumes of the manga series. July 11, 2020, was the release date of its most current volume. The narrative was carried over into the first season of the anime series until the 29th chapter of the 6th volume.

Chapter 30 of the same book will serve as the jumping-off point for Season 2 of Now, To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts. After that, the narrative will be created in five additional volumes by MAPPA Studio. Since the material is abundant, the producers need not be concerned about its origin.

Where to watch To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts?

You can watch the anime on 4Anime, Netflix, and GogoAnime. No matter where you are, you may start streaming on your Android or PC.