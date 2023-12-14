Baby Steps Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Because it focuses on tennis instead of other typical sports like soccer or basketball, Baby Steps stands apart among sports anime. The program deviates from the norm for anime by delving into the romance subgenre with its regular sports theme.

A young guy called Eiichirou Maruo is the main character of the series. He is very dedicated to playing tennis and hopes to one day be able to compete with the best players in the world. However, he is unable to realize his lifelong ambition due to the many challenges he encounters.

This anime adaptation of Baby Steps is based on the manga of the same name by Hikaru Katsuki. Serialization in Japan’s Weekly Shonen Magazine began in October 2007 and continues to this day.

Its complete run was 462 volumes before its discontinuation on November 1, 2017. Not only did the manga series win the 38th Kodansha Manga Award for the Shounen category in 2014, but it was also adapted into a live-action TV drama series in 2016.

Baby Steps Season 3 Renewal Status

At this time, Studio Pierrot has not announced whether or not to order a third season. The studio has remained silent in the face of many fan inquiries about the anime’s continuation. The anime, however, is supposedly about to be canceled. Its original material ends suddenly, and that’s the fundamental reason why. Despite strong sales in 2017, Kodansha decided to scrap Baby Steps.

Mangaka Hikaru Katsuki was unjustly let go by the publishing house, according to a MAL remark. The commenter continued by stating that Weekly Shonen’s desire to switch genres was the reason for the manga’s cancellation.

With the tale unfinished and promising to go on for a few more years, this ends up being very unfair to both the writer and the fans. Fans of Baby Steps are shocked by the show’s sudden cancellation, even though no official source has verified any of this.

Season 2 of Baby Steps seems less and less likely to appear now that the manga has concluded. Studios usually only make anime adaptations to promote their content. The same goes with Baby Steps: the second season was approved just as sales of the manga were at their highest. It will be difficult for Baby Steps Season 3 to get producers due to the lack of material to market.

Baby Steps Season 3 Release Date

Baby Steps has been hailed as one of the finest tennis manga series of all time, but the creators of the show have remained mum on the third season’s renewal or cancellation. Alright then. According to our sources, the producers are planning to terminate the third season of the show shortly, and it has nothing to do with creative or storyline roadblocks.

The decision to not renew for a third season was based on the fact that the artist responsible for the manga series, which served as inspiration for the show, was dismissed in the 2020s.

Baby Steps Story

One day, first-year honor student Eiichirō Maruo declares he is dissatisfied with things as they are and doesn’t exercise enough. He chooses to look into the tennis club after coming across a poster for it. Its allure enthralls him at first sight. He sets off on a tennis odyssey, relying on his wits, perseverance, and work ethic despite his lack of expertise and low physical fitness.

Because of his innately analytical temperament, he has developed a very strategic approach to tennis, learning his opponents’ patterns of play and using that information to anticipate their strokes.

Baby Steps Cast

Eiichirō Maruo Voiced by: Taishi Murata

Voiced by: Taishi Murata Natsu Takasaki Voiced by: Minako Kotobuki

Voiced by: Minako Kotobuki Takuma Egawa Voiced by: Daisuke Namikawa

Voiced by: Daisuke Namikawa Yukichi Fukazawa Voiced by: Hiro Shimono

Voiced by: Hiro Shimono Yūsaku Miura Voiced by: Taiten Kusunoki

Voiced by: Taiten Kusunoki Yūki Tajima Voiced by: Yūki

Voiced by: Yūki Kojirō Kageyama Voiced by: Takuma Terashima

Voiced by: Takuma Terashima Himeko Sasaki Voiced by: Asami Seto

Voiced by: Asami Seto Hiroshi Araya Voiced by: Wataru Hatano

Voiced by: Wataru Hatano Takuya Miyagawa Voiced by: Tetsuya Kakihara

Voiced by: Tetsuya Kakihara Takayuki Okada Voiced by: Kentarō Itō

Voiced by: Kentarō Itō Yoshiaki Ide Voiced by: KENN

Voiced by: KENN Sōji Ike Voiced by: Yoshimasa Hosoya

Voiced by: Yoshimasa Hosoya Alex O’Brian Voiced by: Hiroshi Kamiya

Baby Steps Season 3 Plot

Since we’ve already established that Baby Steps Season 3 is almost dead, it’s reasonable to conclude that anybody interested in the anime series’ narrative will find it pointless to speculate about what happens in Season 3.

Given that the creators of the manga series sacked the artist who was responsible for the series illustrations, it’s clear that they also fired the person whose crazy tennis movements scared the viewers. You can’t replace an original, as the saying goes. It follows that the series would retain its enchantment thanks to the addition of a new manga artist if the producers decided to do so.