Timothée Chalamet, on TikTok there is a make-up artist who has gone viral thanks to the transformation with make-up and wow, they are the same!

The mysteries of make-up have no limits, just as the star of TikTok Charlotte Roberts in his video, now gone viral, in which it becomes Timothée Chalamet. If the beautiful face of Timothée Chalamet in the movie Little Women, where he acts next to the wonderful Emma Watson, he stole your heart making it become your fixed nail (but besides, how can we not understand you?) so we have something that could increase your obsession with him even more. What would you do if we told you that with some wise blow of make-up you could transform the face of any person you happen to be shooting into that of the beautiful American actor who became famous thanks to the role of Elio Perlman in Luca Guadagnino's film Call me by your name?

Timothée Chalamet, Charlotte Roberts' TikTok video

The video posted by the star of TikTok Charlotte Roberts it went viral in a few hours after the girl managed to turn her face into that of Chalamet. The result of this long and exhausting make-up session (lasting 4 hours) that has upset the connotations of Charlotte? Simply incredible and, at times, almost disturbing: being able to distinguish Timothée from Charlotte and Charlotte from Timothée is difficult (so if you need a stunt double tomorrow you already know who to call Timmy).

Who is Charlotte Roberts, the girl from the TikTok video who turns into Timothée Chalamet

Charlotte Roberts, 16, is the sister of the make-up artist Abby Roberts to whom she seems to have already stolen all the secrets of the trade given her ability to use pencils, brushes, eyeliner, foundation, eyeshadows, blush, mascara and everything that can still enter a beauty well provided. Extremely popular on social networks like TikTok and Instagram, Charlotte has managed to reach the enviable figure of 160 thousand followers thanks to her metamorphoses that can transform her into a show business character, into an animal, into an object, a Christmas present, a porcelain doll or whatever else comes to mind: here there are no limits to fantasy. Over the course of time, the beauty guru has recreated numerous looks inspired by some highly successful films such as Black Swan (or Black Swan), Maleficent, Mean Girls and the timeless Breakfast at Tiffany's with Audrey Hepburn.

The quick-change qualities of this young woman make-up artist however they are not limited to this; how not to be amazed by her impeccably made up face Elf Buddy, from Statue Of Liberty or from IT clown? Yes, in fact, it is really scary at times, but we must also admit that Charlotte's talent is truly incredible, especially if you think of her young age and the unexpressed potential she has to show us.

Thanks to the enormous visibility obtained in these days with the transformation into Timothée (formerly of Lily Rose Depp), Chalamet now has the concrete possibility of making what until yesterday was a simple hobby into a real job in the world of make-up and makeup more generally. While waiting for this to happen, Roberts is already thinking about her next look which, as she revealed to Insider, could be inspired by all the characters played by Mike Myers in his many films. Oh, that's a really brilliant idea!

