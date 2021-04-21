With the coupon PQ22021 from eBay you have a smartphone like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 with a Mi Band 5 bracelet as a gift for 200 euros

Take advantage of this moment to get a mobile like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 it can be a success. Because in eBay, with the coupon PQ22021 you can take it in version 128 GB with a Mi Band 5 for only 200 euros with free shipping and from Spain.





It is a model recently launched on the market, specifically last March. With it we will be getting a low-mid-range terminal, as we say in 4G version, which features a Super AMOLED screen of 6.43 inch with Full HD + resolution.

This model is sold in a single version, with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage (expandable via MicroSD), and mounts a processor Snapdragon 678.

Featured by camera, with a quadruple main with 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 Mp, and by a front of 13 Mp, in addition to a large battery of 5.000 mAh, with fast charging of 33W. It also has a lateral fingerprint reader or water resistance with IP53 certification. Although yes, it lacks NFC.

Refering to sports braceletSurely you already know it: with the Mi Band 5 you can have your physical activity controlled, with a heart rate sensor, accelerometer and gyroscope, although you will not have GPS. This bracelet usually has a price around 30 euros.

The official and usual price of the smartphone is 199.99 euros and that of the pack on eBay is currently at 222.36 euros. With the coupon PQ22021 make us a discount of 22.24 euros, which leaves us with the smartphone at practically the same price as in other stores but with the “free” sports bracelet. Shipping is free and fast, from Spain, and we can also make payment through PayPal





Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 4GB 128GB 6,43” Smartphone Snapdragon 678 Versión Global

You have more information in Engadget and on the Xiaomi website.

Official price: € 199.99 (without bracelet) Price in other stores:

Prices and availability may vary after publication

