The Belkin Boost Charge 5K external battery is a bargain in Macnificos for 5.99 euros: up to 35 additional hours on the iPhone

Apple optimizes its operating system for iOS mobile devices so that they consume the least possible energy and, thus, that the integrated battery lasts as long as possible. But with the passage of time they wear out and no longer hold as much charge, or one day you take more photos and videos than normal and it runs out sooner. With la batería externa Belkin Power Bank Boost Charge 5K is on sale at Macnificos for 24,99 euros 5,99 euros.

Buy the Belkin Power Bank Boost Charge 5K external battery at the best price

With a recommended retail price of 24.99 euros, in Macnificos you can find the Belkin Power Bank Boost Charge 5K portable external battery with a tremendous discount that leaves it for 5.99 euros, which is a 76% discount with respect to its RRP.





Belkin external battery 5K Boost Charge (portable charger with USB port, 5000 mAh capacity, power bank for iPhone, AirPods, iPad, Pixel and Samsung devices among others), white

This external battery has been designed so that Apple mobile devices such as iPhones have a charge all day. It has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, which for its price of 5.99 euros is quite good being from a recognized brand like Belkin. Devices are recharged via the USB-A connector, but Includes a USB-A to USB-C cable for faster charges using the Mac computer’s USB-C port.

It comes with a series of LEDs to indicate the charging status. According to the manufacturer, it is capable of provide up to 35 additional hours of use to an iPhone, and that the Power Bank can also simultaneously charge three devices.

