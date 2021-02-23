New details revealed for How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom anime

It’s been a couple of months since the animated light novel adaptation was confirmed How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom (Genjitsushugi Yūsha no Ōkoku Saikenki) of Dojyomaru, revealing that its premiere would arrive in July of this year, now, its official website has been updated to introduce us to Ikumi Hasegawa, who has joined the cast as Aisha Udgard.

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom anime to premiere in July - anime news - anime premieres - cast - Ikumi Hasegawa as Aisha Udgard

It was previously confirmed that Yusuke Kobayashi, Inori Minase Y Queen Ueda they would be in the cast like Kazuya Souma Y Kazuya Souma Y Juna Doma, respectively.

The anime is counting on the direction of Takashi Watanabe, the scripts of Go Zappa and the character design of Mai Ohtsuka, the study commissioned is J.C.STAFF.

The plot introduces us to Kazuya Souma, a boy who ends up in a world which is going through a difficult military and economic situation, so he decides to present a plan that could improve this situation, so the king gives him his place so that he country to which you have arrived may obtain peace and prosperity.

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom anime to premiere in July - anime news - anime premieres summer 2021

The novels began publishing on Overlap in 2016 and their 13th volume was released on September 25. In 2017 the manga adaptation by Satoshi Ueda was published and its sixth compilation volume recently came out.

