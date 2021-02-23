B: The Beginning Succession is coming to Netflix on March 18

It has been done to pray, but finally the second season of the series, under the title B: The Beginning Succession finally has a release date and that is that the new season of the series will premiere on March 18th.

Production I.G. produces the series whose first season we already have available in Netflix for quite some time. The series is written by Katsuya Ishida and directed by Kazuto Nakazawa e Itsuro Kawasaki.

They may have solved their latest case, but Keith and Koku aren’t done yet. Here’s your first look at B: The Beginning Succession and its murder-detective story in a high-tech world, debuting next year.