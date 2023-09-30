Through the Darkness Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

In the tale, a criminal profiler discovers serial murderers’ behavioral patterns. The first season of the series premiered on SBS TV for local audiences on January 14, 2022, and is available on Netflix, Viki Rakuten, as well as MX Player for international audiences.

The series is filled with intrigue. It contains numerous turns and diversions. The director of In the Darkness is Park Bo-ram.

He serves as the assistant director for one of South Korea’s most popular television series, The Penthouse: War in Life. Through the Darkness is composed of a script by Seol Yi-na and music by Gaemi.

Through the Darkness’s first season premiered on January 14, 2022, and concluded on March 12, 2022.

Due to its narrative, cast members, and performing, the audience adored the television show. Since the conclusion of Through the Darkness, fans are anxiously anticipating the second season.

Kim Nam-Gil, Jin Seon-kyu, and Kim Soo-jin appear in the 2022 South Korean television series Through the Darkness.

Produced by SBS, the series features Kim Nam-Gil, Jin Seon-kyu, and Kim So-jin, all of whom are incredibly renowned actors.

The series’ plot is quite engaging for the viewers to observe. The series is admired by both the viewers and the critics, and it has received positive reviews.

Through the Darkness Season 2 Release Date

Through the Darkness is a mystery and suspense drama from South Korea. The first season concluded on March 12, 2022. Fans have anxiously anticipated its second season ever since.

They are anxious to know the date of its release. Unfortunately, Through the Darkness has not yet been released officially.

The premiere date for season two has not yet been determined. Studio S has yet to make Season 2 of Through the Darkness available to the public. Until then, it is impossible to predict when it will be released.

Through the Darkness Season 2 Cast

In the first season, Kim Nam-gil portrayed Song Ha-young. Additionally, he appears in The Fiery Priest and One Woman.

Jin Seon-kyu portrays Gook Young-soo in Through the Darkness, whereas Kim So-jin portrays Yoon Tae-goo.

In the program, Jung Man-sik and Ho Do-Kwon made special appearances as Park Dae-Woong and Shin Ki-ho, respectively.

Through the Darkness Season 2 Trailer

Through the Darkness Season 2 Plot

Produced by Han Jeong-hwan, Kim Si-yeon, and Park Ki-yeol, Through the Darkness consists of twelve episodes.

The show’s principal producer is Park Young-seo. A criminal profiler studies about the behavior about serial murderers in the first season.

The Seoul police are unable to apprehend the criminal, so the leader of the Criminal Behavioral Analysis Team, Gook Young-soo, decides to encompass Song Ha Young on his team.

Song Ha Young constitutes a former detective with expertise. He is an expert at analyzing serial murderers’ behavioral patterns.

Yoon Tae-goo is an expert on homicide, and she has doubts about Song Ha-young’s abilities. They must find a method to work together to locate the murderer.

The emotional compensation at the season’s end is amplified from the fact that every character receives their moment in the spotlight.