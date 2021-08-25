Windows 10 May 2019 Update available from Today – Check your device today!

It is already the last leg of May 2019 and all of us are expecting the latest update to Windows 10. Yes, we are referring to the Windows 10 May 2019 update.

The final version of the update is being rolled out to every user from today.

While the update will bring in a host of new features as usual with every major update, one of the important changes has been in the way the updates are being delivered.

You may have been distressed with the lack of control since quite long – four long years to be precise – and now the control has been given back in the hands of the users. That should be so relieving, isn’t it?

The update distribution will be quite smoother this time and for all the future updates. There will be a measured approach so that you will not be facing any huge issues due to botched up updates.

What does the new feature update bring?

Well, this one is the first major update for the year and set to bring a host of features and extra functions. A few of the improvements would include the following –