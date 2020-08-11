Three bachelors and a baby, Zac Efron will be part of the Disney + reboot

Share it:

For Zac Efron, the days of High School Musical, where he played the role of Troy Bolton, the young basketball player with an enviable singing talent. What for many should have been a simple meteor destined to run out with the end of adolescence, is making its way into the world of Hollywood.

The actor who recently showed himself to the world with the Netflix docuseries entitled Zac Efron: with his feet on the ground, he will now take part on Disney + in the reboot of a hugely successful film of the 80s, that is Three bachelors, one baby.

The original film starring Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson was already the Hollywood remake of the French film Three men and a cot. It was a huge box office triumph, earning over $ 240 million. For this reason it was also decided to give life to a sequel entitled Three bachelors and a girl.

Not much is known about the new project in which Zac Efron will be protagonist, we only know that Gordon Gray will take care of the production while Will Reichel of the script. No director has been chosen yet.

We are sure that after having prepared carasau bread in Sardinia, it will certainly know how to juggle very well even between baby food or diapers.