‘Those who wish my death’: intense trailer of the thriller with Angelina Jolie under the command of the author of ‘Wind River’ and ‘Yellowstone’

The appearances of Angelina Jolie on the big screen they have been somewhat sporadic in recent years, but that will change in 2021, since in addition to being one of the protagonists of ‘Eternals’, she also leads the cast of ‘Those who wish my death’, tape from which Warner has just released his intense trailer.

A most promising title

The other great claim of ‘Those who wish my death’ is that it is the new film of Taylor Sheridan, scriptwriter of titles such as ‘Sicario’ or ‘Comanchería’, as well as the main person in charge of ‘Wind River’ or the television ‘Yellowstone’. To me the truth is that they already sold me the film only with the fact that I am one of the authors of the script and also takes care of the staging.

‘Those Who Wish My Death’ tells the story of Hannah (Jolie), a paratrooper firefighter still marked for the deaths of three people she could not save during a fire. Now you will have a new problem when you find a traumatized kid facing a life or death situation …

Nicholas Hoult, Finn Little, Aiden Gillen, the unforgettable Littlefinger from ‘Game of Thrones’, Medina Senghore, Tyler Perry, Jake Weber and Jon Bernthal accompany Jolie to lead the cast of ‘Those Who Wish My Death’, while Michael Koryta and Charles Leavitt have collaborated with Sheridan to write the script from a novel by Koryta himself.

The premiere of ‘Those who wish my death’ has been set by Warner for the next May 7th.