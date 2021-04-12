This will be the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, according to OnLeaks

Last year, Samsung surprised us with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, a reissue of its high-end that we had not seen since the fiasco of the Galaxy Note 7. Everything seems to indicate that this year we will also have Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, and now we know what it would look like.

OnLeaks has created one of its detailed renderings supposedly based on the CAD design of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and we can now see what it would look like and some of its specifications. No radical changes: follow the same design line of the rest of Galaxy S21, including its module for the camera.

A Samsung Galaxy S21 for fans

It’s not the first time we’ve heard of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. A month ago, Evan Blass leaked an alleged Samsung launch calendar where, among other things, he mentioned the Unpacked the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for August 19. Although the date is not confirmed, we now have a preview of what we could see then.

It is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE which, with a 6.4-inch screen, would be a terminal slightly larger than the Samsung Galaxy S21, whose screen was 6.2 inches. OnLeaks has also revealed the dimensions, which are 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm, while the Galaxy S21 measures 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9mm. In both cases, not counting the bulge of the camera.

In these renderings we can see how the front once again has a centered hole for the front camera and behind it would have a three lens camera whose specifications have not been disclosed at the moment.

At the moment, no more specifications or details of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE have been revealed apart from what can be deduced from the photos above, although if we take the Galaxy S20 FE as an example, we should have something like a Galaxy S21 with some discounted features and a more adjusted price. We will leave doubts in the coming months.

Via | Voice