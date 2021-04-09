This week on Apple TV +

How would the Rubius: What day is it today, Mufasa? Well, it is Friday, and although the mobility restrictions are still active (and unfortunately they have been reinforced again in Catalonia) we still have that desire for the weekend to rest. And if you want to do it on your sofa, there is Apple TV + news that you will like to know both for today and for the next few weeks and months. Let’s see what it is about.

Escapes, developers and efforts of those who need it most

The most relevant is the final announcement of the second season of ‘Mythic Quest’, the comedy in which we see what day-to-day life is like in the company responsible for one of the most popular video games of the moment. The chapters will be broadcast from May 7, although we will see a special episode called ‘Everlight’ on April 16 in which the voice of Anthony Hopkins has been counted. We will have to wait a week to see what they have used it for.

Another important announcement is that of trailer de ‘The Mosquito Coast’, a series starring Justin Theroux that adapts a novel by Paul Theroux. In it, Justin escapes with his family in search of a better life away from the threats that come from the United States government itself:

There is more news with future content agreements:

Jason Sudeikis adds one more award to his already extensive collection thanks to his role as Ted Lasso in the series of the same name. This time it was the Best Actor award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

From Variety we get the official announcement of 'The Line' , a series that will relate a real crime and that is preceded by a podcast that you can already listen (in English) from Apple Podcasts. Episodes of the series will reach all Apple TV + subscribers in the fall.

More details have emerged of Apple's plans with the signing of Jon Stewart: his show will be called 'The Problem With Jon Stewart' , and he will star in and produce it himself. We can see it this fall. They have the details in The Hollywood Reporter.

Finally we have an official announcement from Apple in which the anthology is confirmed 'The Crowded Room', in which Tom Holland will be in charge of relating the problems that several people with mental illnesses have had in order to have a decent life.

Remember that today you also have a new chapter of the series available ‘For All Mankind’. Not counting this, there are only two more left for the end of the season. ‘Losing Alice’, in addition, already has all the chapters of its first season broadcast.