Where to buy the cheapest Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro: comparative offers with Movistar, Vodafone and Orange

Xiaomi sends one of its latest mid-range to the operators’ catalogs, so that the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro can be purchased together with the payment in installments and rates from Movistar, Vodafone and Orange, with which it can be obtained discounts of up to 131 euros.

As each operator imposes different criteria in their payment in installments, we have prepared a comparison of final prices under equal conditions which includes the payment in installments of each model, the respective rate, VAT and other more specific details such as the commissions applied by Movistar or the extra gigs of gift during the entire stay of Orange.

A guide to quickly visualize which operator is cheaper and their differences with the different conditions of the rates of Movistar, Vodafone or Orange. You will also be able to see the free price divided into 24 installments, so that you can easily compare with the price you would pay with a cheaper virtual operator.

Noted above all for its 120Hz display and stereo speakers, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is an Android 11 with a 6.67-inch screen of FHD + resolution (395 dpi), Snapdragon 732G processor up to 2.3 GHz, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB internal storage expandable via microSD, side fingerprint sensor, 4G connectivity, 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charge, quadruple main camera (108 MP f / 1.9, 8 MP 118º, 5 MP macro, 2 MP depth) and a 16 megapixel (f / 2.5) front camera for selfies.

How much does the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro cost in installments?

Of the operators with the cheapest Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, Orange stands out with monthly payments from 7 euros per month with Love Total and Love Without Limits, which leave it at a minimum price of 168 euros, although prices vary depending on the chosen rate, being 169 euros with Go Flexible, Go Up and Go Top; 180 euros with Love Extra; and 228 euros with Love Lite and Love Original.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from 168 euros in Orange

In the rest of the operators, the price ranges between 256 and 216 euros from Vodafone, oh go 341 euros charged by Movistar by financing it with any of its rates. The ** final monthly prices *, resulting from adding the installment payment and the respective rate fee, are as detailed in the comparison: