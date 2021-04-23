This week on Apple TV +: new trailer for the second season of Ted Lasso with maximum tension on the Moon

It’s Friday! And at least in Catalonia we are coming to what will surely be the last weekend with strict movement restrictions. The pandemic is gradually subsiding with the advance of vaccines, and as a last effort for those who continue to have to stay at home we have a good couple of days filled with content and news from the Apple TV + platform. Let’s see it all.

Soccer, whales and astronauts

Apple took advantage of its last ‘Spring Loaded’ event to show off a new trailer of the second season of ‘Ted Lasso’, in which we will see the coach of the same name continue his adventure leading a football team in England. This comedy has become one of the main successes of Apple TV +, garnering awards from various academies around the world. Ted Lasso will return to our screens on July 23, just three months from now.

The company also released the trailer for its new documentary ‘Fathom’, in which she recounts the efforts of two researchers to record and study the sounds that humpback whales make to communicate. It will premiere on June 25 for all subscribers.

As news of future content we have the definitive date of the premiere of ‘CODA’, the film starring Emilia Jones in which we will see a 17-year-old girl who is the only person with hearing in her entire family. We will have the film available on Apple TV on August 13.

Remember that a special chapter of ‘Mythic Quest’ has been available for a week, and today the end of the second season of ‘For All Mankind’ after a penultimate chapter that took our breath away from all the followers. Don’t let the popcorn stop coming out of the microwave!