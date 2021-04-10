This macaque is able to play Pong with his mind thanks to Elon Musk’s Neuralink

Neuralink Corporation is a neurotechnology company specializing in the development of implantable brain-computer interfaces, also known as Brain-Machine Interfaces or BMI, founded by Elon Musk.

In the following video we can see how it is used by a macaque to play to the classic video game Pong, a video game of the first generation of video consoles published by Atari, created by Nolan Bushnell and released on November 29, 1972.





Pong

A macaque monkey, named Pager, moving a cursor on a neurally active computer screen using a fully implanted 1,024 electrode neural recording and data transmission device, called N1 Link, is what we can see in the following video:

The researchers implanted the Link in the hand and arm areas of the motor cortex, a part of the brain that is involved in planning and executing movements.

They placed Links bilaterally: one in the left motor cortex (which controls the movements of the right side of the body) and another in the right motor cortex (which controls the left side of the body)