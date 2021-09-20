This is Us season 4: The Trailer Reveals New Characters

Hey!! If you are a fan of An American Comedy-drama Television Series “This is us,” Then You will be happy to know Season 4 will be launched soon.

“This is Us ” has completed 3 Seasons and is gaining more and more Popularity as Seasons Passes by. Now Season 4 is arriving within Few Weeks. Specifically, Season 4 will release on September 24, 2019.

Some Amazing New Characters Takes place in Season 4, Haven’t You watched the Trailer?

If you have watched the trailer of Upcoming Season 4, Then you would have noticed that there were some new characters in it, Who are They?

The New characters are a part of the Family and will Cause Strong Impact on the Family as well as Show. As you all know Each season grows better than the previous one, Accordingly Season 4 will bring more Entertainment, Joy, and Inquisitiveness to Viewers interest.

By Analysing Trailer we know that Rebecca is alive and well, Beth and Randall are in unison, Jack Got Bigger by the time, and Kevin had a Boy. If you compare the Previous Characters with new, you will surely dislike the new ones. But Trust me The New Characters are going to Rock this Season.

We can’t say much about the Storyline from the Trailer, But we can surely tell you about the newly introduced Star Cast.

Star Cast Of “This Is Us” Season 4:

Of Course, the main Characters would be there to show their Excellent Talents, But the New Cast is also joining the Team of “This Is Us” in Season 4. You will enjoy the upcoming season more than the previous Seasons, Only if you do not compare the new characters to the old one.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B11e7b1jXZk/

Sterling K. Brown as “Randall” can say the heartbeat of the show will be returning with Susan Kelechie Watson as “Beth” (Her Upcoming Movie is A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood is a Must Watch).

American Actor as well as Musician, Chris Sullivan as “Toby,” There was a misunderstanding between fans when Sterling K. Brown posted a group photo, but Chris wasn’t in the Picture, So fans got curious about his appearance in season 4.

Do Not Worry Fans!! Because Mandy stated that he was out of town while the photo was taken, and He Will Join the Team in Season 4. Gorgeous and talented Mandy Moore will appear as “Rebbeca.”

Can't wait to see this family in a few weeks in @NBCThisisUs 💗

Also, Christine Michelle Metz as “Kate” and Milo Ventimiglia Will appear as “Jack,” The new character joining the crew of “This Is Us” are:

Julian Silva, Marsha Stephanie Blake, M. Night Shyamalan,

Bahara Golestani, Timothy Omundson, Jennifer Morrison,

Nick Wechsler, Auden Thornton, Asante Black, and Omar Epps.

The role of the new characters are still not Disclosed, but they are Highly Talented actors joining “This Is Us.”

After Season 4, There will only be 2 Seasons left for entertaining the viewers. Till then Let Us Enjoy Season 4 fully with tons of Laughs.

