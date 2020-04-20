This is the functional Iron Man 2 helmet that every fan will want and no one will be able to get

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Iron Man fans have gone crazy after posting a video on Twitter showing the helmet model Tony Stark wore in Iron man 2 with various features that make it a unique collector's item.

This Mark 5 armor helmet worn by the character of Robert Downey Jr. in the 2010 movie is capable of opening with moving parts that are the same as we see in the multiple constructions of this genius of weapons desasapland.

The full movable Helmet of Mark 5 that was in Iron Man 2! This quality is amazing 😍 pic.twitter.com/1g02zoP6ie – Robert Downey Jr. UK (@downeysduckling) April 13, 2020

We don't know who has to be killed to get one of these, but it's quite clear that more than one would wear it to the end of his days if he could get hold of it.

There are hundreds of replicas of the multiple helmets that Iron Man has worn throughout the UCM, during his passage from the comics, and during his long life as a hero. They range from the shabby cardboard or plastic representations to real metal hulks with moving parts and motion sensors to interact with their different functions.

Soon we will be able to put ourselves in the shoes of Iron Man if we have access to a PS4 and PlayStation VR, as Iron Man VR was recently delayed but we hope to see it in stores before the end of the year. In this game we will be able to put on the complete suit and fly over the skies emulating this member of the original avengers.