This is Keanu Reeves as Ghost Rider in a fanmade UCM trailer

Recent rumors have been linking Keanu Reeves to the role of the Ghost Biker in the face of this character's arrival in the UCM And fans haven't wasted a second to start doing their thing.

The artist Yadvender Singh Rana shared on his Instagram profile a few days ago a montage in which he imagines the protagonist of the Matrix and John Wick as this infernal character from the comics.

Inspired by this work, the stryder HD channel published a fake trailer on YouTube in which we can see Keanu Reeves as Ghost Rider thanks to a succession of scenes from movies such as John Wick and Constantine, scenes from the appearances of the Marvel character in cinema and television and Deep Fake technology to put Reeves 'face on other actors' bodies.

There are many rumors that have placed Reeves in the future of the UCM and it is not surprising if we consider that he is one of the most beloved actors of the moment and also one of the most requested. In his future are movies like Matrix 4 and John Wick, both dated to be released the same day.

Johnny Blaze's is a character that could certainly fit Reeves perfectly because of the seriousness he demands and the record that the actor usually prioritizes in his roles. Despite this, there is still nothing set in stone about a possible collaboration between the actor of the moment and Marvel Studios.