How to Survive as a Maid in a Horror Game Chapter 37 release date, cast, storyline, trailer release, and everything you need to know

With great anticipation, readers await the release of Chapter 37 of “How to Survive as a Maid in a Horror Game.” The introduction of each new element throughout the course of the narrative raises the stakes and ultimately leaves the audience wanting more. In order to stay updated, interested parties are performing digital investigations to determine the precise publication date of Chapter 37.

After experiencing a significant upsurge in popularity, it was successfully adapted into a miniseries in Korea. However, this article shall solely discuss the release date of Chapter 37 of Manhwa or How to Live as a Maid in the Horror Game, in addition to any other relevant developments.

How to Survive as a Maid in a Horror Game Chapter 37 : release date

Every Wednesday, a new chapter in the horror series Maid Survival The manhwa is released. On Monday, January 18, 2024, at midnight KST, the 37th chapter for How to Survive as a Maid in a Horror Game can premiere.

The release schedule for Chapter 37 of How to Survive as a Maid in a Horror Game is specified in greater detail below for additional countries. Immediately accessible via digital manhwa, the latest English chapter of How to Survive as a Maid in a Horror Game is now available to readers.

Young master Lucian entered a state of jubilation as Hilda and the other ladies attended to preparations. Then, Hilda collaborated with the chef, Leo, to produce the confection. The confection was tainted with poison, which had been covertly concealed by Lucian’s assailant.

Simultaneously, Lucian engaged in dialogue with King Vincent, the patriarch of the family and the person responsible for propagating the abhorrent activity, along with his father. Vincent informed them that a microprocessor had been surgically implanted into Lucian’s brain, granting him absolute control over the creature’s behavior and emotions.

Furthermore, he provided further details by stating that the homicide he carried out against Lucian in his birthday had been incorporated into his malevolent plan. Hilda initiated the festivities by bestowing the birthday cake upon Lucian and extending heartfelt farewells.

She got to the attention of Lucian during the process of slicing the cake. Before he could, however, ingest it, Hilda observed an ordinary occurrence. A viscous, sanguine-colored substance that bore a resemblance to blood surfaced from the confection. After becoming aware of the cake’s toxic properties, she made every effort to dissuade Lucian from consuming it.

Time had past, and the deadline had not been met. Prior to his incident, Lucian had inhaled a single chomp, following which he lost consciousness. Hilda assumed a state of profound astonishment and dread. She was taken aback by the fact that the cake had managed to remain unaffected by the poison.

She noted that everyone was gazing at her in a mixture about suspicion and rage upon turning around. She felt obligated to vacate the residence due to her guilt that she might have been held responsible for the death of Lucian.

How to Survive as a Maid in a Horror Game Chapter 36 Recap

Notwithstanding the imminent danger, Eunha and Lucian continue their romantic encounter in the garden. Amidst their concealed presence, an enigmatic entity devises a strategy to eliminate each of these beings.

Upon spying a captivating imprint on Lucian’s the neck, Eunha develops a curiosity regarding the source of the trace. Lucian divulges throughout the discourse that an ancestral tragedy has ensnared him in the horror genre, precipitating his current preoccupation with the subgenre.

Notwithstanding her profound astonishment and horror at the circumstances, Eunha resolves to persist by Lucian’s kingdom side and aid him in his endeavor to dispel the curse. Notwithstanding being branded with a dagger, an unidentified being manages to ensnare Lucian. Notwithstanding this, he endures significant hemorrhaging and critical injuries.

Notwithstanding Eunha’s supplications and endeavors to stop the bleeding, her inquiry remains unresolved. She comes to the realization that they are isolated within the mansion and unable to communicate with the outside world as the dreadful game begins.

Where To Read How to Survive as a Maid in a Horror Game?

As of this instant, Chapter 37 of the horror game How to Survive Using a Maid is not accessible for perusing on any government website that is visible online. This document contains the Japanese as well as English versions of the website.