AT&T & Spotify Premium: Free Music Download

May 12, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
AT&T & Spotify Premium: Free Music

Good News for Song listeners, More Spotify Premium User of AT&T. They can use now Spotify Premium for Entertainment Package. Yes, AT&T and Spotify are teaming for next wireless release.

Recently Deal is has been done between the AT&T and Worlds Largest and Popular Music Streaming Platform Spotify. So AT&T Customer Get Free Music using Spotify Premium. They directed their customer with a new way to listen to Podcasts and Music.

AT&T and Premium customer can choose from one of 7 Premium Entertainment Options. Yes, it is free there is no extra charge for Music.

AT&T Customer who they are new in they have to Sign Up for free trial period. They give you the first 6 Months as the Free Trial Period.

Now, Spotify is on one of the best American Best and Fastest Network to serve more than 50 Million Music Tracks to the customers.

Vice President of the AT&T Mobility & Entertainment said a few words of Spotify Deal. “We’re thrilled to add Spotify Premium, the market leader in music streaming with more than 100 million subscribers worldwide, to our premium lineup,”

He added, “It’s another way we are working to deliver more value to AT&T customers with unlimited wireless and endless entertainment.”

So On another side Spotify President of Premium Partnership, Marc Hazen Said. “We’re excited to begin this new relationship with AT&T to provide millions of their customers with a seamless listening experience and easy access to more than 50 million tracks, billions of playlists and a variety of podcasts wherever they are,”

He also hopes for all US Globe they connect with every client. To state this, they said, We continue to build relationships with world-class partners like AT&T. They bring our Spotify Premium product to new audiences in the U.S. and across the globe.

