These are all the songs that have been played at the Spring Loaded event

After an impressive event full of novelties, we continue to reel off the details of all the products presented. We have talked in detail about the AirTags, the new iMac, the Apple TV and now we turn our attention to the music.

A choice without any chance

Apple takes care of even the smallest detail of all its products. The keynotes, in fact, are one more product and we can see the attention to detail in all the sections of it. The music is carefully chosen and Mounts to fit the product being displayed.

With so much information at such a fast pace, it is sometimes difficult to pay attention to this kind of detail, but on more than one occasion during the keynote the lyrics of the song fit the characteristic or product we were talking about. Sometimes only 15 seconds of a certain song can be played, but they are the enough to support an idea.

In 9to5mac they have collected the complete list of all the titles. Is the next:

‘The Darkness You Fear’ – The Chemical Brothers

‘The Candy Man’ – Aubrey Woods Apple Music

‘Every Color’ – Louis The Child, Foster the People Apple Music

‘Aquarium (Improvisation after Le Carnaval des Animaux by Camille Saint-Saëns)’ – Thomas Enhco, Vassilena Serafimova & Camille Saint-Saëns Apple Music

‘HIGH’ – BAYNK Apple Music

‘Carrera’ – Brokenstra & YADAM Apple Music

‘Better In Color’ – Lizzo Apple Music

‘Note To Self (feat. Empress Of)’ – Jim-E Stack Apple Music

‘Comin’ in Hot’ – Atomic Drum Assembly Apple Music

‘Celeryjuice’ – Party Favor Apple Music

‘Move (feat. Sandwich Club)’ – Jamra Apple Music

‘Dream State’ – Son Lux Apple Music

The truth is that between music and rhythm, yesterday’s was a very lively keynote. One that, like practically all of them, you have to see more than once to be able to enjoy all the details.