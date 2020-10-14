One of the most popular series of 2020 was The Outisder, produced by HBO and based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. Adapted by Richard Price, it was originally conceived as a limited series, but in recent weeks it has emerged that it isn’t. Discussions are underway on how to follow up on the work, and the writer himself confirmed it.

Interviewed by Entertainment Weekly, Stephen King in fact, he let slip: “There will be a second season of The Outsider as soon as production starts.”. The thrill master went even further, adding, to a question about the plot: “I’m exactly where he’s going, because I’ve seen some of the scripts. I could tell you, but then I should kill you ” he joked. “I’m just saying it is really amazing, and there is a real, ghostly paranormal element. “

For those who haven’t seen it, the first season of The Outisder it centered on the murder of a little boy in a small community. The main suspect, Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman), has both overwhelming evidence against him and a alibi of iron, confirmed by several witnesses. Eccentric private detective Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), called to solve the case, has its own bizarre theory about a monster capable of taking different forms and killing to feed.

