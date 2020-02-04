The Wonderful 101: Remastered raises almost a million euros on its first day at Kickstarter

Share it:

Yesterday the rumors came true and PlatinumGames launched a collective financing campaasapland on Kickstarter to bring life to The Wonderful 101: Remastered, a revised version of its original license released on Wii U in 2013 and will now reach Nintendo Switch, PC and PS4.

The main objective of the campaasapland was to get $ 50,000 to adapt the title to Nintendo Switch and then try to take it to PS4 and PC getting $ 250,000 and $ 500,000 respectively. Currently the campaasapland already exceeds $ 900,000 and it is easy to think that they will reach one million euros considering that there are still 31 campaasapland days left.

Atsushi Inaba and Hideki Kamiya, producer and director of the game, told IGN what they are going to change in this review that should dispense with the touch screen controls that it had on Wii U.

"I have another opportunity to share this game with the world so I want to launch the most polished version possible"Kamiya said when explaining that dispensing with double-screen controls is not a problem at all, since the development of the game began even before Wii U arrived on the market and the main mechanics were desasaplanded without thinking about using the iconic drawings with the ones that were running the combos on the Nintendo console.

The true intention of this Kickstarter, as you will have guessed, was to try to know how much interest there is in a revision of this IP, for that reason the initial goal was so low. It has become more than clear that the public is dying to have the game in their hands and perhaps they would not have obtained the money they already carry in Kickstarter had they launched the remastering in a traditional way and without giving it much hype.

There will be no news regarding the main content of the game and we will only see new modes or missions if the secondary objectives set in the Kickstarter campaasapland are achieved.