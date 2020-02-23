The Witcher 3 earns $ 50 million on Steam: CD Projekt thanks the fans!

Share it:

2020 opened with great goals for the The Witcher franchise: the great success achieved by the Netflix series has in fact driven brilliant performances also in the publishing and videogame sector.

Estimates of a few weeks ago quantified a 554% increase in sales of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt following the transmission of the series starring Henry Cavill. Now, directly from the group CD Projekt RED more good news comes. Through its official Twitter account, the Polish software house wanted to celebrate the achievement of an important milestone.

With a twitter, it was announced that the sales of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Steam generated, in the period between October 2018 and today, revenue in excess of fifty million dollars! As a consequence, confirms CD Projekt, any further sale of the game on the Valve platform will guarantee the team an 80% profit percentage. As you can see directly at the bottom of this news, the developers wanted to thank and pay homage to the community with a celebratory image, which shows us our Strigo in an elegant formal dress!

Pending the future release of Cyberpunk 2077, we report that a new patch has recently been released for the Nintendo Switch version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.