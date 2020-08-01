The Witcher 2, the specimens anticipate the arrival of a mysterious character

Share it:

The second season of The Witcher will introduce new characters in the story, and among these there is also the mysterious figure protagonist of a video leaked from the most recent specimens …

As we know, the production of the second season of The Witcher should resume shortly, while they seem to be already well under way. casting phase. Thanks to these, we get new information on what and who we will be able to see in the new episodes.

Unfortunately, we tell you right away, the video we were talking about has already been removed from the web, so there is very little to see, but the Redanian Intelligence site has provided a transcript of the audition scene anyway.

The character in question is referred to as D, and would appear to be a man not at all foreign to the act of killingindeed, it seems to have got used to it by now. The actor who plays him is Edward Rowe (Bait, Delicious), and in this segment we "see" him conversing with a soldier who apparently dozed off while on guard.

Soldier: "I'm sorry, I don't know what happened".

D: "You fell asleep while on guard, that's what happened. You managed to survive your first fight without taking it on, you deserve a night's rest".

Soldier: "Will it become easier in the future?".

D: "Stay awake?"

Soldier: "Kill".

D: "When you were a kid, and your dad used to send plowing the field, your hands hurt at first, didn't you? Then came the blisters, the calluses, and the pain moved to the lumbar area. Then you got stronger, and the pain migrated again, this time towards the head, complaining about the monotony of having to practice the culture every day, unlined blade, to work the land. Killing is no different than any job. The trick is to be aware that the difficulty will always be there. It simply migrates, the heart gets used to and becomes opaque. You can learn to ignore it".

Who will this be? Mr. D?